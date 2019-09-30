WASHINGTON — Two top Democrats deeply involved in the House’s impeachment inquiry are taking heat from primary challengers who say they've dragged their feet on the investigation to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Lindsey Boylan — who has made impeachment a central part of her campaign against Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler in New York City — told BuzzFeed News over the phone on Monday, “Congressman Nadler really has, in my view, botched his role entirely in holding Trump accountable.”

Boylan, 35, first came out for impeachment in February and has been pushing Nadler on the topic ever since, arguing for months that Nadler has wiggled around impeachment questions while at the same time conducting what he labeled impeachment inquiry hearings.

Boylan’s statement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that moving forward, the impeachment inquiry would be centered in the Intelligence Committee led by Adam Schiff. This handed a blow to Nadler, who up until then had been the face of the House's inquiry.

“The congressman has botched his role throughout this process, so it wouldn't surprise me that there’s been a shift in leadership moving forward,” Boylan said.

When asked what role the Judiciary Committee will play moving forward, a spokesperson for Nadler said the committee “will look at the evidence [the Intelligence Committee] gathers and examine it before we write any articles of impeachment to consider.”

Last Thursday, Schiff and his committee members questioned Joseph Maguire, the acting national director of intelligence, about the whistleblower complaint (which sparked more than two dozen House members, including Pelosi, to come out in favor of impeachment) that alleges Trump abused his office by asking the president of Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden. Schiff concluded the open hearing with an interrogation of the witness that lasted more than 20 minutes, a strategy that hasn’t been used much in the impeachment hearings thus far.

On Friday, several House members said the shift came mainly as a result of leadership deciding to use the conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the focus of impeachment, arguing Schiff’s Intelligence Committee is better positioned to investigate that issue than the Judiciary Committee.

“No, it’s not about switching. It’s about jurisdiction,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Judiciary Committee member. “Adam Schiff is an excellent chairman of the Intel Committee. This is an Intel matter, the Ukraine issue is an Intel matter, and the thing is: It is the thing that is in front of us, it is easily understandable to the public, and it is happening right as we speak. So Adam Schiff is absolutely the right person to be leading this part.”

Boylan, for her part, takes at least some credit for moving Nadler on the impeachment issue. “I’m glad that, with our pressure, we’ve moved the congressman in his authority to move closer towards impeachment — but what people really see, and I think what people really respond to, is the fact that they’re seeing someone that is a fighter and who is going to say difficult things and act on them,” she said.