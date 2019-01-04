Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says House Democrats Will “Impeach The Motherfucker”

WASHINGTON — Fresh off of being sworn into the US House of Representatives, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive from Michigan, told a group of supporters on Thursday night that House Democrats would “impeach the motherfucker,” though she did not name President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherfucker,” Tlaib is seen saying in a video at a Thursday evening reception. The Washington Post reported the event was held by MoveOn, a progressive activist group. (The account that originally tweeted out a video of Tlaib's remarks has since deleted it).

Tlaib's office also stood by the remarks, adding that the congresswoman was “elected to shake up Washington, not continue the status quo. Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President. The Congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached. She ran and won by making this very clear to the voters in her district.” They pointed to an op-ed Tlaib published Thursday in the Detroit Free Press in which she argues that the “time for impeachment proceedings is now.”

In an interview with Detroit's Local 4 TV station, Tlaib said on Friday she's committed to standing up to Trump and seeking his impeachment — and she was speaking her mind.

"It's probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it," Tlaib told Local 4. "Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly. I am very passionate, and I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community — the city of Detroit — born and raised. We say colorful things in interesting ways."