Robert Mueller Is About To Testify On Russia's Interference In The 2016 Election And The Trump Campaign
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. ET. He will then address the House Intelligence Committee at noon.
- Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before two congressional committees about his probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation.
- Mueller is a man of few words — this will be the first time the public will hear him speak about the investigation outside a brief public statement in May.
- But don’t get too excited. Mueller’s spokesperson said he will not discuss anything beyond the details contained in his 448-page public report. In fact, Mueller’s “official statement for the record will be the Mueller report itself,” the spokesperson said.
- Even so, House Democrats are gearing up to grill Mueller with questions that highlight Trump’s efforts to impede the high-profile investigation and the fact that Mueller’s report did not exonerate the president of wrongdoing.
- Meanwhile, Republicans will press Mueller on his conclusion from Volume 1 of the report: That there was no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
- In the lead up to Mueller’s testimony, Trump has reiterated that the “witch hunt” against him concluded there was “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!” although Mueller did not clear him of obstruction. Trump claimed Monday he may watch “a little bit” of Mueller’s testimony.
