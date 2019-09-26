A Whistleblower Alleges Trump "Abused His Office For Personal Gain" — And That The White House Tried To Cover It Up

WASHINGTON — White House officials said President Donald Trump abused "his office for personal gain" by asking the president of Ukraine during a phone call to investigate a political rival, leaving them "deeply disturbed," according to a whistleblower complaint made public on Thursday.

And in the days following the phone call, White House officials sought to cover up the call, the whistleblower alleged, saying they were reporting an "urgent concern."

Senior White House officials were directed by White House lawyers to "lock down" records of the call between the two leaders, the whistleblower wrote. Specifically the officials were tasked with removing the electronic transcript from the computer system in which transcripts are typically stored and upload it to a separate system used to handle classified information.

"One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective," the whistleblower wrote.

The whistleblower said in the complaint that they were not a "direct witness" to these events, but said they found the events credible because "multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another."

"In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals. The president's personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well," the complaint reads.

"I am also concerned that these actions pose risks to U.S. national security and undermine the U.S. Government's efforts to deter and counter foreign interference in U.S. elections," the whistleblower wrote.

News of the complaint’s existence, first reported by the Washington Post just a week ago, has set off a firestorm in Washington. After the White House refused to give a copy of the complaint to members of Congress, dozens of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced their support for an impeachment inquiry for the first time. Pelosi cited that refusal specifically in formally announcing an impeachment investigation on Tuesday, calling it a “violation of law.”

The administration eventually relented and sent a copy of the complaint to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees Wednesday afternoon.



The complaint’s release comes after the White House put out a transcript (it is not verbatim) Wednesday morning of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the US president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to help dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

The whistleblower filed the complaint on August 12 after hearing about Trump’s call with Zelensky from White House officials. The whistleblower was not on the call, but said their complaint was based on conversations with "more than half a dozen White House officials" over the course of four months that they found to be "consistent." The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community found that the complaint was “credible" and a matter of "urgent concern" — a specific legal term that triggers a congressional disclosure requirement — and forwarded it to the Justice Department on August 26.

The Justice Department concluded, however, that the complaint did not meet the threshold to send it to Congress and had initially blocked its release. Steven Engel, head of the Office of Legal Counsel, wrote a legal opinion released Wednesday defending the decision, arguing the reporting responsibilities did not apply because the complaint didn’t involve “intelligence activities” and the president is not an intelligence official.

The complaint’s release comes as the House is preparing to vote on a resolution formally condemning the Trump administration for blocking Congress from obtaining the complaint.

The whistleblower has volunteered, through a lawyer, to testify before Congress and has asked acting director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for guidance on how to make that possible. Maguire himself will testify before the Senate and House Intelligence Committees Thursday about the issue; the latter hearing will be open to press and televised.