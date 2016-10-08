BuzzFeed News

Tic Tac — Yes, Tic Tac — Has Broken Its Silence On That Trump Video

Tic Tac — Yes, Tic Tac — Has Broken Its Silence On That Trump Video

“I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," Donald Trump told Billy Bush in 2005.

On Friday, the Washington Post released a 2005 hot mic video of Donald Trump apparently bragging about sexually assaulting women. "I've gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," he told Billy Bush. "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful. I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait."
On Friday, the Washington Post released a 2005 hot mic video of Donald Trump apparently bragging about sexually assaulting women.

“I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," he told Billy Bush. "You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Tic Tac responded on Saturday, clearly very much wishing to be excluded from this narrative.

Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.
Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.

"Tic Tac respects all women," they wrote on Twitter. "We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable."

People pretty much universally acknowledged that this is the weirdest election to ever happen:

Next time you can't fall asleep imagine explaining to your great-grandparents everything that led to this moment. https://t.co/iOn0N6pT3U
Next time you can't fall asleep imagine explaining to your great-grandparents everything that led to this moment. https://t.co/iOn0N6pT3U

woke kings of freshness https://t.co/Vk3xdBqQiT
woke kings of freshness https://t.co/Vk3xdBqQiT

2016 is unreal https://t.co/JYb2BFdzbz
2016 is unreal https://t.co/JYb2BFdzbz

I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone. https://t.co/9PpM0J2wgU
I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone. https://t.co/9PpM0J2wgU

And many realized this is the SECOND TIME a candy company has had to denounce Trump, Skittles being the first to do so.

When the election is so bonkers that candy companies have become a moral compass. MORE THAN ONCE. https://t.co/Zsqz5K42br
When the election is so bonkers that candy companies have become a moral compass. MORE THAN ONCE. https://t.co/Zsqz5K42br

Skittles and Tic Tac have now both called out Trump. Has any prez nominee ever been denounced by one candy company,… https://t.co/LqqkSAAOAh
Skittles and Tic Tac have now both called out Trump. Has any prez nominee ever been denounced by one candy company,… https://t.co/LqqkSAAOAh

Social media managers for candy brands had no idea what they were signing up for this year. https://t.co/XMQqxAQ4st
Social media managers for candy brands had no idea what they were signing up for this year. https://t.co/XMQqxAQ4st

2016, y'all.

