People Point Out That Refugees Are Not Skittles After Donald Trump Jr. Posts Meme

"If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?" the meme reads. "That's our Syrian refugee problem."

The message was a play on a rhetorical device that sometimes uses poisonous M&M's. It's also been applied to groups of people, most recently Syrian refugees. If a few people in the group are bad, it'd be foolish to trust anyone in that group, some argue.

In particular, the meme posted by Trump took language from a tweet by conservative radio host Joe Walsh last month.