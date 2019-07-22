 Skip To Content
Tom Hanks Is Playing Mister Rogers In A Movie And The Trailer Is Finally Here

"This is 100% pure and I am here for it."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 22, 2019, at 10:36 a.m. ET

Warning: this is exceptionally wholesome content and if you don't want to feel all soft and maybe get a little teary and want to call your mom right now, click on over to something else. Got it? Okay moving on.

TOM HANKS. IS PLAYING. MISTER ROGERS. IN A MOVIE. AND NOW WE HAVE A TRAILER. 🚨🚨🚨

The movie, called A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, is about Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host Fred Rogers' relationship with journalist Tom Junod, whose outlook on life changed while writing a magazine profile on him.

The trailer features Hanks, donning the iconic red sweater, singing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" as a spot-on Rogers.

Daniel Tiger even makes an appearance.

Pretty much everyone is a weepy bucket of emotions over the sweet trailer.

Tyler McCall @eiffeltyler

normal to burst into tears at the very sight of Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers right https://t.co/AymOd91C5y

Scott Russell @pscottrussell

I *dare* you to watch this without tearing up just a little. https://t.co/9mShehjspE

Medina Zerishnek @MrsMMZ_2018

This is 100% pure and I am here for it. Take my money https://t.co/1wzCz9HeRz

And amazed at how much Hanks as Rogers just makes sense.

Jeffrey Byrnes @jeffbyrnes96

Just give Tom Hanks the Oscar now, this is so spot on to Mr. Rogers. https://t.co/vbyWG9v90q

𝕝𝕦𝕡𝕚𝕟 ⎊ @starkslovemail

tom hanks as mr. rogers is such a perfect casting 😭 https://t.co/LkIAd1cgMz

Tragedy struck the set of the film in October, when 61-year-old crew member James M. Emswiller died in an accident when he fell from a balcony during a smoke break.

The upcoming movie comes less than two years after the release of Won't You Be My Neighbor?, a tearjerking documentary about the man behind the show.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood hits theaters this Thanksgiving.


