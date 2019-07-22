Tom Hanks Is Playing Mister Rogers In A Movie And The Trailer Is Finally Here
"This is 100% pure and I am here for it."
Warning: this is exceptionally wholesome content and if you don't want to feel all soft and maybe get a little teary and want to call your mom right now, click on over to something else. Got it? Okay moving on.
TOM HANKS. IS PLAYING. MISTER ROGERS. IN A MOVIE. AND NOW WE HAVE A TRAILER. 🚨🚨🚨
The movie, called A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, is about Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host Fred Rogers' relationship with journalist Tom Junod, whose outlook on life changed while writing a magazine profile on him.
The trailer features Hanks, donning the iconic red sweater, singing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" as a spot-on Rogers.
Daniel Tiger even makes an appearance.
Pretty much everyone is a weepy bucket of emotions over the sweet trailer.
And amazed at how much Hanks as Rogers just makes sense.
Tragedy struck the set of the film in October, when 61-year-old crew member James M. Emswiller died in an accident when he fell from a balcony during a smoke break.
The upcoming movie comes less than two years after the release of Won't You Be My Neighbor?, a tearjerking documentary about the man behind the show.
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood hits theaters this Thanksgiving.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.