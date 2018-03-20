People Are Weeping After Watching A New Trailer For A Mister Rogers Documentary
"I'm a weepy mess of nostalgia and hope right now."
A poignant trailer was released Tuesday for Won't You Be My Neighbor?, an upcoming documentary chronicling the life and impact of Fred Rogers, the man who inspired generations of children in his much-loved educational show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
A sneak peek for the upcoming film was first published in January. "We had a director that once said to me, 'You take all the elements that make good television, and do the exact opposite, you have Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,'" said Margy Whitmer, a producer for the show.
The documentary won't be released until this summer — June 8, to be exact — but that hasn't stopped people from expressing how moved they were by the trailer alone.
There were a ton of earnest responses from many people on Twitter. "I'm already crying," one person wrote. "I can't imagine how my feelings will be when I watch the entire documentary."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm a weepy mess of nostalgia and hope right now," another said, joining the chorus of fans.
"Mr. Rogers was my first love as a child," someone else added. "He validated my existence."
"I don't see movies often, but I WILL see this one," another person wrote.
Oh, and rest assured there were a ton of single GIF reactions to sum up the emotions many felt.
ADVERTISEMENT
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Rogers passed away in 2003, but left an indelible mark on entertainment and culture, as well as on many lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. That impact was evident just last year when writer Anthony Breznican spoke to BuzzFeed News about an important life lesson Rogers taught him, one he thought to share with his many Twitter followers following the deadly bombing in Manchester, England, of an Ariana Grande concert.
"Fred Rogers was the real thing," Breznican said in a popular Twitter thread about the host's influence on him. "That gentle soul? It was no act."
In any event, there's more content focused on Rogers' life on the horizon, as Tom Hanks is slated to play the iconic TV figure in an upcoming film, totally separate from the documentary, called You Are My Friend.
Marielle Heller, who's previously done work on Transparent and the feature The Diary of a Teenage Girl, will direct the project, which was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.
Heller told Entertainment Weekly that the film is not a biopic and will largely focus on Rogers' relationship with journalist Tom Junod, whose perspective about the beloved figure changes after he accepts the task of writing a profile on Rogers.
Thumbnail credit: PBS Television / Courtesy of Getty Images
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.