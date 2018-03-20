People Are Weeping After Watching A New Trailer For A Mister Rogers Documentary

A poignant trailer was released Tuesday for Won't You Be My Neighbor? , an upcoming documentary chronicling the life and impact of Fred Rogers, the man who inspired generations of children in his much-loved educational show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood .

A sneak peek for the upcoming film was first published in January. "We had a director that once said to me, 'You take all the elements that make good television, and do the exact opposite, you have Mister Rogers' Neighborhood ,'" said Margy Whitmer, a producer for the show.

Here I am, sitting on bed watching a video and sobbing like a child. The reason this Mister Rodgers trailer is so moving to me is because this man was one of the greatest and most positive shaping forces on my childhood. https://t.co/ELYQP7dQiN

The documentary won't be released until this summer — June 8, to be exact — but that hasn't stopped people from expressing how moved they were by the trailer alone.

@MrRogersMovie I'm already crying. I can't imagine how my feelings will be when I watch the entire documentary😢

"I'm a weepy mess of nostalgia and hope right now," another said, joining the chorus of fans.

@MrRogersMovie I recall most of those clips in the trailer! Mr. Rogers was my first love as a child. He validated my existence. 😍😍😍😍

@MrRogersMovie @leebee4life Gives me goosebumps...💕❤️. I don’t see movies often, but I WILL see this one!

Oh, and rest assured there were a ton of single GIF reactions to sum up the emotions many felt.

Rogers passed away in 2003, but left an indelible mark on entertainment and culture, as well as on many lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. That impact was evident just last year when writer Anthony Breznican spoke to BuzzFeed News about an important life lesson Rogers taught him, one he thought to share with his many Twitter followers following the deadly bombing in Manchester, England, of an Ariana Grande concert.

"Fred Rogers was the real thing," Breznican said in a popular Twitter thread about the host's influence on him. "That gentle soul? It was no act."