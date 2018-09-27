BuzzFeed News

Here's The First Look Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers And People Say It's Just What They Needed

Here's The First Look Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers And People Say It's Just What They Needed

The Oscar winner will be playing the beloved children's show host in an as-yet untitled film coming in 2019.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Last updated on September 27, 2018, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 3:37 p.m. ET

Lacey Terrell

Sony on Thursday revealed the first look of Tom Hanks as beloved children's TV show host Mister Rogers.

While the film is still untitled, the plot is expected to cover the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host and his relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who, while working on a magazine profile of Rogers, learned more about kindness, empathy, and decency.

Hanks as Rogers quickly went over well online, where commenters said it's the exact type of wholesome image they needed to see this week.

Who needs something happy to look at right now?
Bryan Young @swankmotron

Who needs something happy to look at right now? https://t.co/IVN478tjGx

Bryan Young
This is the most wholesome image that exists in the universe.
Nick de Semlyen @NickdeSemlyen

This is the most wholesome image that exists in the universe. https://t.co/zwocjgVaHk

Nick de Semlyen
*Wipes tears*
Dante' Jones @Dantej21

*Wipes tears* https://t.co/F7km9gfOly

Dante' Jones

Fred Rogers, who died in 2003, has been having quite the resurgence this year, with the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor being one of the surprise box-office hits this summer.

We won't be able to see Hanks play America's favorite neighbor, though, until October 2019.

