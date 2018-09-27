Here's The First Look Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers And People Say It's Just What They Needed

Sony on Thursday revealed the first look of Tom Hanks as beloved children's TV show host Mister Rogers.

While the film is still untitled, the plot is expected to cover the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host and his relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who, while working on a magazine profile of Rogers, learned more about kindness, empathy, and decency.

Hanks as Rogers quickly went over well online, where commenters said it's the exact type of wholesome image they needed to see this week.