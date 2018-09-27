Here's The First Look Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers And People Say It's Just What They Needed
The Oscar winner will be playing the beloved children's show host in an as-yet untitled film coming in 2019.
Sony on Thursday revealed the first look of Tom Hanks as beloved children's TV show host Mister Rogers.
While the film is still untitled, the plot is expected to cover the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host and his relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who, while working on a magazine profile of Rogers, learned more about kindness, empathy, and decency.
Hanks as Rogers quickly went over well online, where commenters said it's the exact type of wholesome image they needed to see this week.
Fred Rogers, who died in 2003, has been having quite the resurgence this year, with the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor being one of the surprise box-office hits this summer.
We won't be able to see Hanks play America's favorite neighbor, though, until October 2019.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.