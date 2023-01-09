The Paradegoer Who Threw Beer Cans At Ted Cruz Had Charges Against Him Dismissed

The Houston Astros fan who lobbed two beer cans at Ted Cruz during a victory parade in November has had the charges against him dismissed.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, had faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident. But on Friday, a grand jury declined to indict him, according to court records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

During the Nov. 7 parade, which was held to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series, Cruz rode on the back of a truck, waving to fans of his hometown team. But fans responded by loudly booing the Republican senator.

As he rode past the jeering crowd, Cruz had two cans thrown at him, videos of the incident showed. He appeared to block at least one with his hand, after which a security guard quickly stepped in front of him, pointing into the crowd toward the source of the object.