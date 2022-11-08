Ted Cruz Got Hit By A Beer Can As The Astros' Victory Parade Booed Him And The Man Who Allegedly Threw It Was Arrested

To a resounding chorus of boos from his own hometown's sports fans, Sen. Ted Cruz had two beer cans lobbed at him as he rode on a parade float on Monday.

The Texas Republican had been waving to the jeering crowd at the Houston Astros victory parade — which was held in celebration of their World Series win — from the back of a truck, videos show, when he was pelted with the cans.

He appeared to block at least one with his hand, and a security guard quickly stepped in front of him, pointing into the crowd toward the source of the object.

The man accused of throwing the cans was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, the Houston Police Department said. Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has since been released from jail on $40,000 bail, a spokesperson for the Harris County District Clerk's office told BuzzFeed News.