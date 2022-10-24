"You're A Disgrace": Baseball Fans Hurled Insults At Ted Cruz While He Attended A Yankees Game

America may love to hate Yankees fans, but Yankees fans sure love to hate Ted Cruz.

The Republican senator from Texas attended a game between his home team, the Houston Astros, and the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday. Though he shared a smiling selfie from the stadium, videos posted on social media show he was met with insults and middle fingers.

TikToker Eitan Levine posted a video in which a member of the crowd can be heard yelling, "Fuck you, you racist piece of shit!" Another shouted, "You suck, you're a disgrace!"