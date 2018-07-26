Papa John Is Suing Papa John's After He Resigned For Using The N-Word

Schnatter had been on a conference call that was intended as a training after he faced backlash last year — and was ousted as CEO — for saying NFL players who kneel during the national anthem were hurting pizza sales.

During the call earlier this month, Schnatter referred to the founder of KFC and said that “Colonel Sanders called blacks n-----s,” according to Forbes, which first reported the call and censored the word in its story.

Schnatter confirmed his use of the n-word to BuzzFeed News and apologized, saying, “News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true. Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

Hours later, Schantter resigned as chair of the pizza company's board of directors. He also resigned from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News at the time, a Papa John's spokesperson said the company "condemns racism and any insensitive language, no matter the situation or setting."

"Diversity is an essential ingredient in our pursuit of providing a better product and better service to our customers and to the communities where we operate and live," said the spokesperson. "We take great pride in the diversity of the Papa John’s family, though diversity and inclusion is an area where we will continue to strive to do better."