The Wife Of A Republican Congressman Accused Of Misusing Campaign Funds Just Flipped And Pleaded Guilty

The wife of Republican California Rep. Duncan Hunter changed her plea from not guilty to guilty in a San Diego court Thursday, admitting that she and her husband misused more than $200,000 worth of campaign funds for personal gain.

Margaret Hunter admitted in court that she and her husband used the funds "as their personal bank account," according to the US attorney's office. She pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, for which there is a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

As part of the new plea agreement, she is also required to help in the investigation of her husband and any others involved in her crimes. The Republican congressman, who has also been indicted, has not changed his not-guilty plea.

Margaret Hunter admitted in court that the couple used the funds to go on expensive trips, including to Las Vegas, Disneyland, and Laguna Beach, California, as well as a $10,000 trip to Italy. They also spent the money on golf, shopping sprees, private school tuition for their kids, dinners, and plane tickets for their pet rabbit, Eggburt.

Between 2010 and 2016, the couple concealed their alleged crimes by designating the expenses as "campaign related," she admitted.

When the pair were first charged last year, Rep. Hunter seemed to blame his wife for the controversy.

“She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at too, I’m sure,” he told Fox News. “But I didn’t do it. I didn’t spend any money illegally.”