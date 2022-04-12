Johnny Depp Punched, Kicked, And Pulled Amber Heard By Her Hair, Her Attorney Said

Johnny Depp punched and kicked his then-wife Amber Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia, then in a later attack dragged her by her hair, pulling out chunks, Heard's attorney said during opening statements Tuesday of the trial in which a jury will determine whether Heard was telling the truth when she said she was a victim of domestic violence.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation in 2018, seeking $50 million in damages, after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about being a victim of abuse. Even though Heard didn't name Depp in the op-ed, Depp's lawsuit said the op-ed implied it was about him, and because of that, he’s lost out on film deals and his reputation has taken a hit. To prove that Heard is responsible for the damage to his reputation, Depp's attorneys must show at trial that what she said in the op-ed was not only shocking, but untrue.



During opening statements on Tuesday, attorneys for the actors told the seven-person jury in Fairfax, Virginia, their sides of what both agree was a violent relationship. Depp's team said that Heard was the physically abusive one, and that he would lock himself in the bathroom to avoid her. Meanwhile, Heard's team described several instances of Depp getting drunk and high and physically and sexually assaulting Heard. At one point during their marriage, Heard found naked photos of another woman on Depp's computer and when she confronted him for cheating, both Heard and Depp threw punches at each other, said Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's attorney.

“She loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, the charismatic one, the charming one, the generous one, that’s the man she fell in love with," Bredehoft told the jury. "But sadly, the monster came in the way. And that monster would come out when he was drinking and when he would take the drugs."