8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

On the anniversary of the first lunar landing, BuzzFeed News has combed through the photo archives to reveal the fascinating, odd, and iconic moments that occurred during this historic feat some 50 years ago.

Back here on Earth, pictures by photographers Jason Cordova and Niki Boon capture the value of family and community in an increasingly digital and impersonal world. In New York City, pictures from the Latin American Foto Festival offer unique perspectives from these countries, while a roundup of images from the recent protests in Puerto Rico against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló show a population passionate for the future of their island. We wrap things up with a fun gallery that explores the history of Summer camps in the United States, guaranteed to re-energize your Summer enthusiasm in this terribly hot weather.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.