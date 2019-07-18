 Skip To Content
27 Pictures That Will Change Your Perspective Of The Moon Landing

On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, here's a look back at the fascinating, odd, and iconic moments that occurred during the historic feat.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 18, 2019, at 12:14 p.m. ET

Astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Neil Armstrong posing for an unintentionally funny portrait with a giant fake moon in 1969.

Ralph Morse / Getty Images

Neil Armstrong testing the Hasselblad camera used to take many of the historic photos from the lunar surface.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The Apollo astronauts enjoying their last breakfast of steak and eggs on the morning before blastoff on July 16, 1969.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

This appetizing spread of food that the Apollo 11 astronauts brought along on their 238,900-mile journey to the moon.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The incredible focus of NASA's launch control staff at Kennedy Space Center in the moments before blastoff.

Heritage Images / Getty Images

The quiet amazement from spectators witnessing humans leave to the moon for the first time in history.

Ralph Crane / Getty Images

Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson, in the polka-dot dress, and former president Lyndon B. Johnson, right, watching in astonishment as the Saturn V rocket takes off.

Otis Imboden / Getty Images

Jazz legend Duke Ellington rehearsing his song "Moon Maiden" for the ABC broadcast of the lunar landing, July 20, 1969.

Abc Photo Archives / Getty Images

Walter Cronkite watching in silence as Apollo 11 touches down on the moon, July 20, 1969.

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Massive crowds gather in New York's Central Park to witness history in the making.

Marty Lederhandler / ASSOCIATED PRESS

As well as Hong Kong...

Photoquest / Getty Images

Vietnam...

AP

Tokyo...

/ AP

Milan...

AP

Even the Vatican...

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

And in Houston, Joan Aldrin, the wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, is relieved and overjoyed to see her husband land on the moon.

Lee Balterman / Getty Images

In space, Neil Armstrong smiles inside the Lunar Module.

Nasa / Getty Images

And outside the Lunar Module, the desolate emptiness of the moon's surface glistens in the vacuum of space.

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

Here's the plaque left on the moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts that reads: "We Came In Peace For All Mankind."

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

Joan Aldrin, center, applauds in excitement as her husband, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, splashes down after returning from the moon on July 24, 1969.

Vernon Merritt Iii / Getty Images

The Apollo 11 astronauts greet the media while still in quarantine aboard the USS Hornet.

Rolls Press / Getty Images

Here, government officials in Houston unload a payload of space debris gathered from the Apollo 11 mission.

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

And lastly, here's the incredible ticker-tape parade held in New York City for the Apollo 11 astronauts on Aug. 13, 1969.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive


