These Dramatic Pictures Show The Huge Protests Against The Puerto Rico Governor

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Puerto Rico in protest against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló following the leak of his misogynistic and anti-gay text messages.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 18, 2019, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters

Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protests in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17.

Widespread protests in Puerto Rico's capital city of San Juan have continued for nearly a week amid calls for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. The demonstrations come after Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked text messages in which Rosselló engages in anti-gay and misogynistic language with his inner circle.

The protests, which at times have been met with tear gas and force, come amid increasing pressure from the public to address government corruption, financial recession, and the emergency response following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

On Thursday, the governor said in a statement that his commitment to Puerto Rico is “stronger than ever,” making clear his intention to remain in office.

But as these pictures show, the protests against him show no sign of slowing down.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Demonstrators in front of the capitol building in Old San Juan, July 17.

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

Thousands march to the capitol building and the governor's mansion in San Juan, July 15.

Eric Rojas / AFP / Getty Images

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny waves a Puerto Rican flag as he takes part in a demonstration in San Juan, July 17.

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators in front of the capitol building in Old San Juan, July 17.

Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters

Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protests in San Juan, July 17.

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

A policeman steps out of Puerto Rico State Department that was vandalized with graffiti in San Juan, July 16.

Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters

Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protests in San Juan, July 17.

Luis Alcala Del Olmo / AP

Protestors march through the streets of Old San Juan, July 15.

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

Protestors carry a coffin in the street leading to the governor's mansion on July 15.

AP

Fires burn amid a blockage of trash on July 15.

Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters

Demonstrators burn a US flag during clashes with police on the fifth day of protests on July 17.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Demonstrators and police face off on July 17.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Demonstrators in gas masks shout at police in Old San Juan, July 17.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Demonstrators flee after succumbing to tear gas following clashes with police officers on July 17.

Eric Rojas / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters are affected by tear gas fired by police in San Juan, July 17.

Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters

Police detain a demonstrator on July 17.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Demonstrators protest against Ricardo Rosselló, July 17.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Shoes sit on a road following clashes with police officers on July 17.


