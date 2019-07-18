These Dramatic Pictures Show The Huge Protests Against The Puerto Rico Governor

Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protests in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17.

Widespread protests in Puerto Rico's capital city of San Juan have continued for nearly a week amid calls for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. The demonstrations come after Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked text messages in which Rosselló engages in anti-gay and misogynistic language with his inner circle.

The protests, which at times have been met with tear gas and force, come amid increasing pressure from the public to address government corruption, financial recession, and the emergency response following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

On Thursday, the governor said in a statement that his commitment to Puerto Rico is “stronger than ever,” making clear his intention to remain in office.

But as these pictures show, the protests against him show no sign of slowing down.