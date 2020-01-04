8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Love photography as much as we do? S ign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

Happy New Year from the BuzzFeed News photo crew!

Leading things off in 2020 is a look at how the new year was celebrated as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1 around the globe. Wrapping up our year-end coverage, BuzzFeed News has put together a gallery of pictures from 2019 that reminded us of how good humanity can be in these complicated times. This is followed by a look at some of our favorite photo stories from throughout the year.

Artsy brings together five incredible photographers to speak on their favorite photo books of all time, while Monica Nouwens takes us on a dark and gritty journey onto the streets of LA at night. And shifting gears to current events: pictures from the ongoing bushfires in Australia and the Iran-backed riots at the US Embassy in Baghdad paint vivid portraits of stories that are sure to develop further in the new year.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.