These Photos Show How Destructive The US Embassy Attack In Iraq Was

The attack, prompted by protests over American airstrikes, destroyed the reception area but caused no injuries. The siege ended on Jan. 1, 2020.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on January 2, 2020, at 9:41 p.m. ET

The US embassy compound in Baghdad was attacked on Dec. 31, 2019, by crowds protesting the American airstrikes against bases of Kataib Hezbollah, a Shi'ite militia, in Syria and Iraq. The airstrikes were in retaliation after American troops were wounded and a contractor was killed in a rocket attack in Kirkuk on Dec. 27.

No diplomatic staff inside the embassy were injured, although the walls and reception area of the compound were damaged. The US was able to regain control by Jan. 1 after calling in Marine forces from Kuwait.

The attack further fueled tensions between the US and Iran, which is a primary backer of the militias. The US military issued a strong warning that it would pre-emptively strike Iranian-backed militias if there was any indication that more attacks against American personnel were planned.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

Protesters and militia fighters enter the the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi, paramilitary forces loyal to Iraq, in Baghdad, Dec. 31.

Khalid Mohammed / AP

Protesters damage property inside the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec 31.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

A wounded member of the Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces gets help during a protest to condemn American air strikes on their bases, outside the main gate of the US Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Reuters

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command prepare to deploy to reinforce Baghdad's US embassy from a base in Kuwait, on Dec. 31.

Wissm Al-okili / Reuters

US embassy security officials are seen as protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces).

Reuters

Marines keep watch at the US embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1.

Ameer Al Mohmmedaw / AP Images

Iraqi Shiite militia supporters and protesters take part in the sit-in in front of the US embassy against deadly airstrikes on sites of a Shiite militia on Jan 1.

Khalid Mohammed / AP

Protesters burn property in front of the US embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 31.

Ameer Al Mohmmedaw / Ameer Al Mohmmedaw/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

A protester puts a military shoe on a picture of US President Donald Trump during a demonstration against deadly US airstrikes on sites of a Shiite militia on Dec. 31 in Baghdad.

Ahmad Al-rubaye / Getty Images

Iraqi protesters break the bullet-proof glass of the US embassy's windows in Baghdad as thousands of angry Iraqis, including members the Hashed al-Shaabi, a mostly Shiite network of local armed groups trained and armed by powerful neighbor Iran, breached the outer wall.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Protesters try to set fire to the outside fence of the US embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

A US soldier is seen at a watchtower of the US embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces).

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

An Iraqi Shiite militia supporter tries to disable the camera on the outer wall of the US embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A wounded person is seen as outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad.

Ahmad Al-rubaye / Getty Images

Iraqi supporters and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network pull off a plaque from the entrance of the US embassy.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Outraged Iraqi protesters pose for a photo with US embassy plaque.

Ahmad Al-rubaye / Getty Images

A commander of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi Jawad al-Talaibawi (center) takes a selfie at a gate of the US embassy in Baghdad.

AFP via Getty

A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on Dec. 31, 2019, shows smoke billowing from a sentry box at an entrance of the embassy in the capital Baghdad.

Ahmad Al-rubaye / Getty Images

A protester inspects the entrance of the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

A member of Iraqi security forces stands guard during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces).






