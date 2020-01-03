 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani to New Year's celebrations around the world, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 3, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. ET

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Jan. 1.

Social Media / Reuters

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, where Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed, Jan. 3.

Vahid Salemi / AP

Protesters in Tehran demonstrate over the US airstrike that killed Soleimani in Iraq, Jan. 3.

Vahid Salemi / AP

Vahid Salemi / AP

A woman, mourning Soleimani, weeps during a demonstration in Tehran, Jan. 3.

Khalid Mohammed / AP

Iran-backed protesters burn property in front of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, Dec. 31.

Ahmad Al-rubaye / Getty Images

The burnt entrance of the US Embassy in Baghdad, Jan. 1, following a demonstration by supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters

US Army paratroopers board an aircraft as they leave Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 1.

Isaac Lawrence / Getty Images

Protesters build barricades during a pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, Jan. 1.

Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Yellow Vest protesters throw scooters into a burning barricade during a demonstration against pension reforms led by French unions in Paris, Dec. 28.

Stephane De Sakutin / Getty Images

Jérôme Rodrigues, one of the leading figures of the Yellow Vests movement, holds a tissue on one of his eyes after he was hit by a riot police officer's shield in Paris, Dec. 28.

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

A demonstrator has her eye covered with a patch during a protest to show solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia university student who allegedly lost his eye during protests against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 29.

Feisal Omar / Reuters

A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 28.

Sean Davey / Getty Images

The remains of burnt buildings are seen along the main street in Cobargo, New South Wales, Dec. 31, after bushfires ravaged the town.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay, New South Wales, Jan. 2. A major operation to move people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was underway in Australia after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist spots and rural areas, leaving at least 20 people dead.

Antara Foto Agency / Reuters

A baby is evacuated by a rescue team using an inflatable boat after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 1.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

People hold signs near Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's house in Monsey, New York, Dec. 29. Five people were injured in a knife attack during a Hanukkah party; a suspect was later arrested in Harlem.

Zoya Shu / AP

Yulia (center) embraces her husband, Olexander Korinkov, a Ukrainian soldier and prisoner of war who was released after a prisoner exchange upon his arrival at Boryspil International Airport, outside Kyiv, Dec. 29. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have exchanged 200 prisoners in a move aimed at ending their five-year war.

Haidar Hamdani / Getty Images

Iraqis in the holy shrine city of Najaf launch hot air balloons made of rice paper, Dec. 28, to show their solidarity with the ongoing anti-government protests across the country.

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Worshipers carry a "mikoshi," or a portable shrine, in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Japan, Jan. 1.

Rob Pinney / LNP / Shutterstock

A man is tripped during the annual Boxing Day barrel-rolling relay race in Grantchester, England, Dec. 26.

Sun Yilei / Reuters

A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a Chinese-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Tesla factory in Shanghai, Dec. 30.

Bruna Prado / AP / Shutterstock

A man watches fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 1.


