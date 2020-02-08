9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first photo stories this week focus on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 31,000 people across the globe and killed over 600. Haunting pictures show the current state of Wuhan, China, which has been on lockdown by the government for almost two weeks after the coronavirus had been first reported there. Next we take a journey into the archives to see how people have dealt with epidemics throughout history and offer historic context to current events.



Photographer Jorge Silva takes us on an emotional journey to Australia to visit one family who has opened their home to kangaroos who have survived the wildfires sweeping the region. From there we shift our focus stateside to galleries highlighting topics that are sure to be flash points in the 2020 presidential election, including immigration and the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. And lastly, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with pictures that highlight the Harlem Renaissance and civil rights photographer Doris Derby.

