9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 8, 2020, at 2:14 p.m. ET

Our first photo stories this week focus on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 31,000 people across the globe and killed over 600. Haunting pictures show the current state of Wuhan, China, which has been on lockdown by the government for almost two weeks after the coronavirus had been first reported there. Next we take a journey into the archives to see how people have dealt with epidemics throughout history and offer historic context to current events.

Photographer Jorge Silva takes us on an emotional journey to Australia to visit one family who has opened their home to kangaroos who have survived the wildfires sweeping the region. From there we shift our focus stateside to galleries highlighting topics that are sure to be flash points in the 2020 presidential election, including immigration and the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. And lastly, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with pictures that highlight the Harlem Renaissance and civil rights photographer Doris Derby.

"23 Eerie Pictures of Wuhan, China, After Nearly Two Weeks Under Lockdown" — BuzzFeed News

Stringer / Reuters

"These Pictures Show How People Avoided Getting Sick in the Past" — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

"At Home With Couple Who Saved Baby Kangaroos From the Fires" — Reuters

Jorge Silva / Reuters


"Gavel to Gavel" — New York Times

Erin Schaff / The New York Times

"This Cheer Squad Is Caught Between Two Worlds — Divided by a Border" — National Geographic

SARA NAOMI LEWKOWICZ

"Stephen Shore’s Unorthodox Photography Teaches Us to Celebrate the Everyday" — Artsy

Stephen Shore / 303 Gallery

"25 Glorious Pictures From the Harlem Renaissance" — BuzzFeed News

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"Through the Lens of Civil Rights Photographer Doris Derby" — The Guardian

Doris A. Derby

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed

Evan Vucci / AP

