23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the fiasco at the Iowa Democratic caucuses to the acquittal of President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on February 7, 2020, at 3:03 p.m. ET

Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted," during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, Feb. 6.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's speech after his State of the Union address in Washington, DC, Feb. 4.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Sen. Mitt Romney rides an elevator to the US Senate floor to cast a vote to convict during the Senate impeachment trial of Trump in Washington, DC, Feb. 5.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Carl Voss, a Des Moines city councillor and a precinct chair, shows photographers the app that was used for reporting caucus vote counts after he unsuccessfully attempted to deliver a results packet at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Feb. 4.

Charlie Neibergall / AP

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg takes a selfie with supporters after speaking at a caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines, Feb. 3.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to journalists during a campaign event in Keene, New Hampshire, Feb. 4.

Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses supporters and curious voters in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 4.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 3, in Wuhan, China. After only 10 days of construction, Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital was officially completed and delivered, and on Feb. 3, patients with the newly diagnosed coronavirus were admitted.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

A woman takes in her dinner that was left at the door by government workers in a hotel accommodating isolated people, Feb. 3.

Philip Fong / Getty Images

Shoppers wearing protective face masks walk past bare supermarket shelves in Hong Kong, Feb. 6. Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to purchase supplies after false online claims of shortages, prompting authorities to appeal for calm as the city's 7 million residents fret about a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Murad Sezer / Reuters

Police officers inspect the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane that overran the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport, Feb. 5.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

A member of the rescue workers known as the White Helmets sits near a body bag containing the body a victim removed from the rubble after an airstrike by pro-regime forces on the rebel-held town of Ariha, Syria, Feb. 5.

Haidar Hamdani / Getty Images

A masked anti-government protester stands before flaming tires at a make-shift roadblock in the central Iraqi holy shrine city of Najaf, Feb. 1. Iraq's president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the country's new prime minister after an 11th-hour consensus among political blocs, but the streets seemed divided on his nomination.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Horses panic as a brush fire runs through the property of Lawrence and Clair Cowie in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 1.

John Moore / Getty Images

Veterinarian Brett Jones consults with wildlife caregiver Rosemary Austen after changing bandages on the burnt feet of kangaroos in Queanbeyan, Australia, Feb. 4. Austen has rescued hundreds of kangaroos, many of which can barely walk due to severe burns on their feet.

Chris Helgren / Reuters

Flowers and candles surround the star of actor Kirk Douglas near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, Feb. 5.

Wally Skalij / Getty Images

Usher sits alone in the stands at the Staples Center before his performance tonight to honor Lakers great Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, Jan. 31.

Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images

Thousands of pilgrims crowd Piazza del Duomo in Catania, Italy, to witness the beginning of the third day of celebrations in honor of the patron saint of Catania, Feb. 5.

Sergei Ilnitsky / Getty Images

NASA astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 6. Koch returned to Earth safely having shattered the spaceflight record for women astronauts after almost a year aboard the International Space Station.

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

An employee poses with a re-created scene depicting a bedroom belonging to Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, at the Meet Vincent van Gogh exhibition in London, Feb. 6.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after leading his team to victory at Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 2.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Muñiz (left) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, Feb. 2.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who did not see his shadow, at the 134th annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2.

