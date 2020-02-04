 Skip To Content
23 Eerie Pictures Of Wuhan, China, After Nearly Two Weeks Under Lockdown

On Jan. 23, the Chinese government locked down the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus that has infected more than 20,000 people and killed over 420 had been first reported.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 4, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Hector Retamal / Getty Images

Officials protective suits check on an elderly man who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan, Jan. 30.

Stringer / Getty Images

Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on Feb. 3.

Stringer . / Reuters

A street view on Jan. 26 after the Wuhan government announced a ban of nonessential vehicles in the downtown area.

Social Media / Reuters

A woman walks past closed shops in Wuhan on Jan. 29.

Stringer / Getty Images

The roads remain empty on Jan. 31.

Stringer / Getty Images

A woman walks down an empty street on Feb. 3.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

A woman takes in her dinner that was left at the door by government workers in a hotel accommodating isolated people on Feb. 3.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

People in hazmat suits sit at a table outside a hotel accommodating isolated people on Feb. 3.

Getty Images

Workers prepare living quarters at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center on Feb. 4.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Workers lay beds at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center on Feb. 4.

Chine Nouvelle / SIPA / Shutterstock

The Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center is converted into a hospital to receive patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Feb. 4.

Chine Nouvelle / SIPA / Shutterstock

An interior view of the Hongshan Gymnasium after being converted into a makeshift hospital on Feb. 4.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

An aerial view of the construction site of Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 2. The construction of 1,000-bed field hospital for 2019-nCoV patients was announced as being completed on Sunday and ready for the army for its medical department to take over.

Arek Rataj / AP

A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Feb. 1.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Military medical staff of the People's Liberation Army arrive at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan on Feb. 2.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Medical staff prepare to deliver protective clothing and masks at the Wuhan Union Medical College Hospital on Feb. 1.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Doctors arrange wards at the Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 3.

/ AP

People walk down a corridor at the Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 2.

AP

An isolation unit is seen at the Huoshenshan Hospital.

AP

A worker in a protective suit is disinfected outside a hotel being used for people held in medical isolation on Feb. 3.

Stringer / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Medical staff transfer patients to the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 4.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Hospital staff deal with medical waste at the Hankou hospital.

Chine Nouvelle / SIPA / Shutterstock

Medical workers pose for a photo at the Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 4.


