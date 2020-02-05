 Skip To Content
Here's How People Tried To Avoid Infectious Diseases In The Past

In the early 20th century, infectious diseases such as typhus, tuberculosis, polio, and influenza were widespread and the means to control these outbreaks were often rudimentary.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 5, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. ET

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Immigrant children are examined by a New York City health officer upon arrival from Ellis Island during during the typhus scare in 1911.

Getty Images

Left: A poster urges citizens to not to spit in order to prevent the spread of tuberculosis, circa 1910. Right: An advertisement for the "Sanitas Fumigator For the Treatment of Influenza and Other Lung and Throat Infections," 1897.

Windmill Books / Getty Images

British soldiers drain marshes during WWI at the Salonika front to prevent malaria, 1917.

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

A yellow fever patient rests inside a portable isolation cage during the construction of the Panama Canal, Panama, 1910.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A queue of children waiting for the distribution of flu inoculations in London, 1922.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A child with polio gets fresh air beside a warning sign for the rest of the community, 1900.

Bettmann

A crowd of mothers with their children board trains out of New York City to escape the polio epidemic of 1916.

Marka / Getty Images

Women apply a mosquito net over a baby to fight against malaria, 1926.

Underwood Archives / Getty Images

A Department of Agriculture employee fits a cow with a canvas bloomer to catch ticks which they think may be involved in an infectious parasitic disease called anaplasmosis, in Washington DC, circa 1929.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Boys wear bags of camphor around their necks in the hope of escaping the flu, 1917.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Professor Bordier of the University of Lyons in France, demonstrates his invention which he claims has the ability to cure colds in a few minutes, 1928.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A patient wears a 'flu mask' during the Spanish Flu epidemic, 1919.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

A man sprays the floor of an open top bus in London with an anti flu spray, 1920.

Getty Images

Left: A traffic policeman in New York City wears a gauze mask for protection against influenza, 1918. Right: A New York street cleaner wears a mask to prevent the flu, 1918.

George Rinhart / Getty Images

Baseball players wear masks during the Spanish Flu epidemic, 1918.

R. Wesley / Getty Images

A man sprays down an automobile in Hertfordshire, England, in an attempt to contain the spread of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, 1933.

Anl / Shutterstock

A man is inoculated against flu in London, 1922.

Getty Images

Left: A baby wears a sign around its neck asking people not to kiss it in order to try to avoid catching the flu, 1939. Right: A woman pushes a baby stroller with a warning sign in Margate, England, circa 1930.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

A couple wear antiseptic masks in London to protect against the flu, circa 1930.

E. Dean / Getty Images

Two actresses spray their throats with an antiseptic as a precaution against the flu, 1937.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

Saleswomen in London wear masks to protect themselves from the flu, circa 1930.

Getty Images

Left: A Hollywood couple film a kiss with protective masks during a flu epidemic in 1937. Right: Naval Officer W. P. Briggs demonstrates a newly developed mask to prevent infections of the lungs, 1936.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

Actress Molly Lamont receives her orange rations at Elstree Studios in London, 1940.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

British sailors gargle in formation to prevent the flu, 1933.


