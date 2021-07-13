Kylie Jenner Revealed 3-Year-Old Stormi Is "Working On Her Own Secret Brand" After Admitting She Wants Her To Take Over The Kylie Cosmetics Empire
"She has her own office where she gets all her business done," Kylie said of her toddler who is apparently launching the brand imminently.
Kylie Jenner has revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, not only has her own office at the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, but is "working on her own brand" which is set to launch imminently.
Kylie made the admission during the latest instalment of her YouTube series charting the genesis and growth of Kylie Cosmetics ahead of the brand's relaunch later this month.
During the video, viewers were treated to footage of Stormi running all over the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, sitting in on meetings, and even allowing cameras into her "office."
"She has her own office where she gets all her business done," Kylie told the camera, as Stormi showed off her desk where she "works."
"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Kylie added. "We've been working on it for a while, but finally it's pedal to the metal."
And Kylie went on to say that she believes Stormi is destined to follow in her entrepreneurial footsteps, after being surrounded by so many "strong women".
"I think you're a product of who you surround yourself with," she explained. "My sisters and my mom have been huge influences on me, and have really shaped me into who I am. Stormi has such strong women — and men — in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to."
Fans immediately began speculating over whether Stormi's upcoming launch could be related to Kylie Baby — a mysterious new company Kylie hinted at on Instagram back in June, after posting a photo of Stormi alongside the caption, "bath time with @kyliebaby."
The @kyliebaby handle linked to a brand new verified Instagram account which swiftly amassed over 800,000 followers despite not having posted any content.
It was subsequently reported that Kylie filed applications last year to trademark "Kylie Baby" with plans for products including skin and haircare, baby carriers, strollers, and cribs, as well as vitamins and diapers.
It's unclear at this stage whether Stormi's ~brand~ will turn out to be Kylie Baby or something else entirely. But Kylie's comments about her daughter creating her own products come just two months after she admitted she hoped Stormi would one day take over her makeup empire.
"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," she told Tmrw magazine of her daughter. "Stormi is my legacy. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day?"
"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," Kylie added. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."
You can watch the full video right here.
