Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Raising Stormi To Be Her "Legacy" And How She Might Take Over The Kylie Cosmetics Empire One Day

"Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 19, 2021, at 10:20 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the positive effects of the pandemic on her personal and professional life, revealing that quarantine has enabled her to spend more time with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Posing for the cover of TMRW magazine, Kylie explained in the accompanying interview that, until the pandemic, she'd never had the opportunity to slow down, and it was something she was thankful for.

"I don't think I've ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then," the 23-year-old beauty mogul said. "It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

She added: "It's been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister also revealed that Stormi is her "legacy" and raised the possibility that the toddler could one day take over her beauty empire.

"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," she said. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," Kylie went on. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

However, Kylie explained that she's also very aware of the influence she has as one of the most-followed people on social media.

The star, who currently has more than 233 million followers on Instagram, said: "I'm fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself."

But, although social media is her job and she's a frequent user of her various platforms, Kylie also said she thinks it's important to "disconnect" and step away from the internet.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"It's important to disconnect and find that balance," she said. "Sometimes I have moments where it's been a bit much and I delete all my apps, have a week or so to detox. Social media is my job so I have love for it too, but I think it's good for everyone to have a break."

Kylie's issue of TMRW magazine is available now.

