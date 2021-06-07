E!

“Can I tell you something cool? Daddy and me, when we got engaged, Daddy gave me this ring,” Kim told Saint.

“What happened when he gave you it?” Saint asked.

“We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco," Kim responded. "Daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yes Daddy!’ And so he puts the ring on my finger, and that's what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone.”