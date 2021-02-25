Kim even shared a series of photos of North West the day before she filed for divorce from Kanye.

After months of speculation, it was finally confirmed last week that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Speculation over their marriage began earlier this year after Page Six published a report claiming that a split announcement was "imminent" after Kim decided she'd "had enough" of the marriage. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," a source told the outlet. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs next month. Then came rumors that Kim was holding off on divulging any details about the state of her marriage until the 20th and final season ofairs next month. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source told Page Six. "They've filmed Kim discussing her marital problems. But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

And last Friday Kim made things official by filing for divorce from Kanye after almost six years of marriage. The reality star and business mogul is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

After the divorce filing, Kim went uncharacteristically silent on social media for 48 hours. She returned on Sunday evening to share a series of videos from her best friend's birthday celebration at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Instagram: @kimkardashian

But since then, Kim's Instagram posts have been telling. While she's shared several promotional posts for Skims, the star has mainly been posting photos dedicated to family, suggesting this is at the forefront of her mind as the divorce proceedings begin. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Kim's first grid post since the divorce filing was this — an old family photo of herself with Kourtney, Khloé, Rob and their late father, Robert Kardashian, on what would have been his 77th birthday. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

And in the caption, Kim hinted that she'd been trying especially hard to look for "signs" from her dad recently. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"Please come visit me in a dream soon," she wrote. "Also, can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?! I just miss you so much."

"Just had to post this on my main feed bc it's a North West classic!" she wrote in the caption.

The day after that, Kim posted a rare photo of her youngest child, Psalm, describing him as "the sweetest boy." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"The sweetest boy!" she wrote in the caption. "You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

And, scrolling back through her feed reveals that just the day before Kim filed for divorce, she shared a series of photos of North alongside the caption: "My sweet baby girl." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

The influx of family photos comes as reports suggested one of the contributing factors of the split was Kim and Kanye's differing "visions" on how to raise their children. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com .

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," a source told People. "What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

This was actually something Kim touched on back in 2019 when she revealed that Kanye's religious journey had led to a stricter approach to parenting and huge changes in their household — some of which she wasn't entirely on board with. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Speaking to E!, she revealed that there had been a "big fight" when Kanye banned North from wearing makeup. "North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she's a teenager," Kim said. "It's turned into a big fight in the household right now."

The Talk, "But he's been going through this life change, and it's mostly about the kids." "He's my husband, so I obviously want to honor what he's feeling," she went on to say during an episode of, "But he's been going through this life change, and it's mostly about the kids." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"The kids are getting older, he's very cautious about what we have in the house — we got rid of the TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room," she went on. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

She added: "He's been very...had this epiphany of ... being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

However, Kim went on to say that the changes implemented by Kanye had led to friction between them and that she was trying to "stay firm" on the things she wants for their children. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com