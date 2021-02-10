 Skip To Content
Kim Kardashian Went Off On "Grown Adults" Who Doubted North West's Painting Skills

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 10, 2021, at 8:04 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has stepped up to defend her 7-year-old daughter North West after a photo of her oil painting sparked some debate online.

Earlier this week, Kim took to her Instagram story to share how proud she was of her "little artist North," who had apparently made this very Bob Ross-esque painting.

Naturally, because this is the internet, there were... doubts.

THERE IS NO WAY THAT 7 YEAR OLD PAINTED THIS. NO FUCKING WAY
a🤍|| evermore♡ @hoaxxswift

THERE IS NO WAY THAT 7 YEAR OLD PAINTED THIS. NO FUCKING WAY

@KanyePodcast I’m gonna need a video 🤍
Danilo @odedanilo

@KanyePodcast I’m gonna need a video 🤍

@KanyePodcast so you telling me this the same little girl that did this?
Miah🧚🏻‍♀️ @mxahclout

@KanyePodcast so you telling me this the same little girl that did this?

And the doubts became jokes.

“The Starry Night” by North West (2021) inspired by her favorite artist, Bob Ross
Reid @ReidZura

“The Starry Night” by North West (2021) inspired by her favorite artist, Bob Ross

But it's safe to say Kim wasn't here for the scepticism, posting a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday night denouncing the "grown adults" who doubted North's artistic abilities.

The 40-year-old posted a selection of tweets and a headline from the Mail Online questioning whether North was actually the one who made the painting, and she absolutely wasn't having it.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim wrote in one post.

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she went on. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this," Kim said. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!"

The mother of four concluded: "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"

Her story checks out. Back in 2019, Kim's friend Tracy Romulus posted a photo of her daughter Ryan — who is North's best friend — posing with her version of the infamous painting.

It seems Ryan has been working at her oil painting skills ever since.

And the question of North West's artistic legitimacy seems to have been settled for good by TikTok user @camrynfred, who posted a video claiming to be the daughter of the 7-year-old's art teacher.

#stitch with @you.will.never.know.123 #greenscreen #northwest #northwestpainting when Kim is literally not lying

"I actually can't believe right now that I am being put in the position where I am probably one of the only people in the world who has evidence to prove that Kim is not lying," the TikToker said, before showing photos of herself at age 7 with a very similar painting.

"My mom taught me how to paint this, and she taught North how to paint the same one just two weeks ago," she went on. "She's been an art teacher for thirty years, and everyone that comes to her art classes goes through this exact same painting when they're starting out."

Now people are praising Kim for speaking out in defense of North, saying they would do the same for their kids.

me as a mother
4L @rihgalore

me as a mother

I’m glad she did this. I saw the painting and immediately thought “that’s very advanced, but not impossible”. Come to find out North has a popular art teacher who has taught a range of kids to paint the exact same nature scene using the exact same technique. https://t.co/VnnqfIc4yl
TONI TONE @t0nit0ne

I’m glad she did this. I saw the painting and immediately thought “that’s very advanced, but not impossible”. Come to find out North has a popular art teacher who has taught a range of kids to paint the exact same nature scene using the exact same technique. https://t.co/VnnqfIc4yl

Others said they were jealous that North was able to go to a fancy oil painting class, which, mood.

happy for kim k encouraging her child to flourish and also really jealous that my parents were not wealthy enough to sign me up for a 'serious oil painting class' when I was 8 yrs old https://t.co/8NA0yczEmN
sondra @cuhsawnderuh

happy for kim k encouraging her child to flourish and also really jealous that my parents were not wealthy enough to sign me up for a 'serious oil painting class' when I was 8 yrs old https://t.co/8NA0yczEmN

While some people pointed out that the whole thing should never have been that big of a deal in the first place.

why was north’s painting such a big deal to y’all big overgrown asses? a 7 year old.
bri @bigshitxtalker

why was north’s painting such a big deal to y’all big overgrown asses? a 7 year old.

And that's what you missed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians! Bye!

