Kim Kardashian Went Off On "Grown Adults" Who Doubted North West's Painting Skills
"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."
Kim Kardashian has stepped up to defend her 7-year-old daughter North West after a photo of her oil painting sparked some debate online.
Earlier this week, Kim took to her Instagram story to share how proud she was of her "little artist North," who had apparently made this very Bob Ross-esque painting.
Naturally, because this is the internet, there were... doubts.
And the doubts became jokes.
But it's safe to say Kim wasn't here for the scepticism, posting a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday night denouncing the "grown adults" who doubted North's artistic abilities.
"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim wrote in one post.
"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she went on. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."
"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this," Kim said. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!"
The mother of four concluded: "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"
Her story checks out. Back in 2019, Kim's friend Tracy Romulus posted a photo of her daughter Ryan — who is North's best friend — posing with her version of the infamous painting.
It seems Ryan has been working at her oil painting skills ever since.
And the question of North West's artistic legitimacy seems to have been settled for good by TikTok user @camrynfred, who posted a video claiming to be the daughter of the 7-year-old's art teacher.
@camrynfred
#stitch with @you.will.never.know.123 #greenscreen #northwest #northwestpainting when Kim is literally not lying♬ original sound - Camryn
Now people are praising Kim for speaking out in defense of North, saying they would do the same for their kids.
Others said they were jealous that North was able to go to a fancy oil painting class, which, mood.
While some people pointed out that the whole thing should never have been that big of a deal in the first place.
And that's what you missed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians! Bye!
-
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.