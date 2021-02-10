Kim Kardashian Went Off On "Grown Adults" Who Doubted North West's Painting Skills

Earlier this week, Kim took to her Instagram story to share how proud she was of her "little artist North," who had apparently made this very Bob Ross-esque painting.

THERE IS NO WAY THAT 7 YEAR OLD PAINTED THIS. NO FUCKING WAY

Naturally, because this is the internet, there were... doubts.

@KanyePodcast so you telling me this the same little girl that did this?

The 40-year-old posted a selection of tweets and a headline from the Mail Online questioning whether North was actually the one who made the painting, and she absolutely wasn't having it.

But it's safe to say Kim wasn't here for the scepticism, posting a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday night denouncing the "grown adults" who doubted North's artistic abilities.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," Kim wrote in one post.

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she went on. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this," Kim said. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!"

The mother of four concluded: "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"