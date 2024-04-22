Nicola Peltz Beckham Explained Why She Didn’t Attend Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

The pair were previously rumored to have a rocky relationship — although it seems they’ve put the past behind them.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

If you’ve been on social media over the weekend, you’ll have undoubtedly seen that Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party was quite the star-studded affair.

Victoria Beckham is wearing a ruched dress as she poses with David Beckham, who&#x27;s wearing a casual suit, on the red carpet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Away from the full Spice Girls reunion — which was helpfully caught on camera by Victoria’s husband, David Beckham — guests at the London bash included everyone from Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria.

As usual, David and Victoria were joined by their four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. But as the family stunned in group pictures from the night, it quickly became apparent that Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was nowhere to be seen.

Brooklyn and Nicola on the red carpet of a media event
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

If you know anything about the Beckham family, you’ll be familiar with the past speculation about Nicola’s relationship with her in-laws — namely, Victoria.

Nicola posing on the red carpet with her mother-in-law, husband, and brother-in-law Cruz
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

For a quick reminder, when Brooklyn and Nicola first started dating back in 2019, it seemed that Nicola had fit seamlessly into the family. The actor and billionaire heiress often appeared on the Beckhams’ Instagram accounts, and it looked as if she’d especially bonded with her mother-in-law, who regularly commented on her posts.

The Beckham family
Darren Gerrish / WireImage for Victoria Beckham

However, as Brooklyn and Nicola’s April 2022 wedding date loomed, fans began to theorize that something had gone awry between the two families as Victoria and Nicola’s social media interactions dramatically reduced.

Brooklyn and Nicola stand together on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Once Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot, rumors of a feud only got worse after Nicola didn’t share a single picture from the nuptials with Brooklyn’s relatives — notably excluding them from a nine-picture Instagram carousel that she shared with the caption: “Family is everything to me 🤍🤍🤍”


Fans also noticed that Victoria repeatedly referred to the newlyweds on Instagram as “Mr and Mrs Beckham,” even though the pair had opted to take the joint last name of “Peltz Beckham.”

The rumors eventually came to a head in Summer 2022, starting when Nicola covered Tatler magazine’s August issue as “The New Mrs. Beckham.” In the accompanying interview, she appeared to throw shade at the people putting “a lot of pressure” on her husband “to please people with his career” — which many interpreted as a dig at David and Victoria.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose together at a media event. David is wearing a classic suit and Victoria is wearing a relaxed pantsuit
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

She also said she couldn’t see herself living in London anytime soon because she’d rather be “close to [her] family” — making no mention of the fact that her in-laws were primarily based in the capital at the time.

And as speculation of a serious falling-out reached fever pitch, Nicola eventually went on the record to insist that everything was fine, telling Variety that the rumors merely stemmed from the fact that she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress, opting instead for Valentino couture.

Closeup of Brooklyn and Nicole Peltz Beckham
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told the outlet in August 2022. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”


In the same interview, Brooklyn weighed in on the feud speculation and reassured the public that “everyone gets along, which is good.”

Since then, Victoria and Nicola appear to have developed a closer relationship than ever before — though that didn’t mean fans weren’t a little intrigued by Nicola’s absence at her mother-in-law’s big birthday celebration over the weekend.

Nicola with her arm around Victoria&#x27;s shoulders as they pose on the red carpet together
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

However, it seems Nicola’s learned from the past. Before speculation of a feud could pick up any traction, the 29-year-old entered the chat to account for her lack of attendance, explaining on her Instagram that she was spending time with her grandmother instead.

Closeup of Nicola Peltz Beckham
Pierre Suu / WireImage

“I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni,” she wrote to Victoria, adding a white heart emoji. “I miss you all so much!”

On the date of Victoria’s birthday on April 17, Nicola also celebrated her mother-in-law with a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing: “I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

Closeup of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

Well, that explains it. Although we have no doubt she felt a little FOMO when she saw footage of the Spice Girls reunion — who wouldn’t?!

Topics in this article

Skip to footer