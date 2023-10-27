Sam Asghari Finally Responded To Britney Spears’s Memoir, And Here’s What His Reaction Might Tell Us About Their Divorce

During their relationship and subsequent marriage, Sam fiercely defended Britney against public criticism and appeared to be a great source of support throughout the latter years of her conservatorship, with reports describing him as her “rock.”
So while her other notable exes, like Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, aren’t portrayed so well in the book, Britney only has nice words to say about Sam, describing him as a “gift from God.”
At one point, she reflects on when she and Sam first crossed paths in 2016, recalling that she was “instantly smitten” and that their chemistry was “insane.”
“I have an appreciation for how stable he is,” Britney writes. “I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God.”
While the memoir was published only two months after their split, TMZ reported that Britney made changes to the book after Sam filed for divorce, meaning that she had the option to revise the parts about him if she wanted to.
And now, amid worldwide fanfare over the hit memoir, Sam has finally responded to Britney’s glowing words by returning the favor.
During an outing in LA on Wednesday, Sam was approached by a TMZ photographer who asked for his thoughts on being described as a “gift from God.”
“To be honest, that made me smile,” he said before continuing to sing her praises. “I’m freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.”
TMZ speculated that Sam and Britney’s amicable words for each other might suggest that they’ve reached a settlement deal in their ongoing divorce, or could be about to.
Shortly after their split made headlines this summer, Britney published a statement telling fans she was “shocked” but wouldn’t be explaining the reason for the breakup.
“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” her lengthy Instagram caption began as she confessed that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”
“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” she continued. “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”