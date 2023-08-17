It’s business as usual for Britney Spears following the news of her separation from Sam Asghari.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Britney and Sam — who met in 2016 and started dating the following year — are headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.
Soon after TMZ broke the story, the split was made official as Sam filed for divorce from the singer, citing irreconcilable differences.
As it stands, neither party has publicly commented on the breakup. However, Britney wasted no time getting back to social media.
Her new Instagram post — which came shortly after Sam’s divorce filing was reported — made no mention of the split but instead focused on her hopes of purchasing a horse.
“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ???” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photograph of her riding a horse on a beach. “I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!!”
Britney went on to ask fans if she should “join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on,” which is seemingly a reference to the popular fashion trend.
“Either way,” she added, “I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”
It’s no secret that Britney’s lengthy Instagram captions can sometimes include cryptic references for her fans to unpack, and in this instance, her nods to indecision and finding her “sweet spot” may be subtly related to her love life.
On the other hand, it’s equally possible that Britney is simply choosing to ignore the drama, focusing instead on riding into the sunset — quite literally.
There’s a ton of speculation about what might have caused Britney and Sam’s split, with TMZ claiming that the pair separated following “a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating.”
The outlet noted that it’s unclear whether the cheating accusations had “any basis in fact,” but said sources with “direct knowledge” told them that Sam “confronted Britney” over the rumors last week, leading to a huge fight.
At present, neither Britney nor Sam has publicly commented on the claims. However, other reports have suggested that the marriage has been “on the rocks” for months.
“It's been very toxic between them for a long time,” an insider told People magazine. “There has been constant drama. It's sad.”
The same source said prior to the news of Sam’s filing that a “divorce would be devastating for Britney”; however, a subsequent insider told NBC that the split is what’s “best” for her.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Britney's and Sam’s representatives for comment.