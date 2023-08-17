Britney Spears Shared A Cryptic Instagram Caption After Sam Asghari Filed For Divorce Amid Reports That Their Marriage Was “Very Toxic” For “A Long Time”

Reports say that Sam and Britney’s split is what’s “best” for her.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

It’s business as usual for Britney Spears following the news of her separation from Sam Asghari.

A close-up of Britney and Sam Asghari smiling at an event
Axelle / FilmMagic

On Wednesday, it was reported that Britney and Sam — who met in 2016 and started dating the following year — are headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

The former couple sitting courtside at a basketball game
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Soon after TMZ broke the story, the split was made official as Sam filed for divorce from the singer, citing irreconcilable differences.

A close-up of Britney and Sam Asghari sitting together and smiling at a table
J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

As it stands, neither party has publicly commented on the breakup. However, Britney wasted no time getting back to social media.

A close-up of Britney at a media event
Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

Her new Instagram post — which came shortly after Sam’s divorce filing was reported — made no mention of the split but instead focused on her hopes of purchasing a horse.

A close-up of Britney at a media event in a sparkly outfit
J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ???” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photograph of her riding a horse on a beach. “I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!!”

Britney went on to ask fans if she should “join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on,” which is seemingly a reference to the popular fashion trend.

Screenshot of her comment on IG
@BritneySpears / Via instagram.com

“Either way,” she added, “I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

A close-up of Britney at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

It’s no secret that Britney’s lengthy Instagram captions can sometimes include cryptic references for her fans to unpack, and in this instance, her nods to indecision and finding her “sweet spot” may be subtly related to her love life.

A close-up of Britney and Sam at a media event
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

On the other hand, it’s equally possible that Britney is simply choosing to ignore the drama, focusing instead on riding into the sunset — quite literally.

A close-up of Britney at a media event  in a lacy outfit
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

There’s a ton of speculation about what might have caused Britney and Sam’s split, with TMZ claiming that the pair separated following “a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating.”

The outlet noted that it’s unclear whether the cheating accusations had “any basis in fact,” but said sources with “direct knowledge” told them that Sam “confronted Britney” over the rumors last week, leading to a huge fight.

The former couple looking at each other as they sit courtside at a game
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

At present, neither Britney nor Sam has publicly commented on the claims. However, other reports have suggested that the marriage has been “on the rocks” for months.

“It's been very toxic between them for a long time,” an insider told People magazine. “There has been constant drama. It's sad.”

The same source said prior to the news of Sam’s filing that a “divorce would be devastating for Britney”; however, a subsequent insider told NBC that the split is what’s “best” for her.

A close-up of Britney and Sam smiling
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has reached out to Britney's and Sam’s representatives for comment.

A close-up of Britney at a media event
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer