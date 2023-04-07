In December 2021 , and again in August , Olivia made a point of emphasizing the film’s sex scenes, at one point telling Variety that sex was “integral” to the story. On the contrary, Florence pushed back against this idea, explaining to Harper’s Bazaar that she didn’t become an actor only to be “reduced” to her sex scenes.

Another important strand to the feud is that Olivia claimed that she fired Shia LaBeouf — who was subsequently replaced by Harry Styles — from the movie out of duty to Florence , who she wanted to ensure was “safe” and “supported” on set.

But when Shia publicly refuted this claim, he backed up his argument by sharing a video of Olivia begging him to reconsider while patronizingly referring to his costar as “Miss Flo.” Shia’s exposé only bolstered rumors of a feud between Florence and Olivia, with many people questioning the director’s original story.

And while Olivia attempted to brush the feud off by saying it was merely a case of the media pitting two women against one another, reports surfaced that Florence had “ severely limited ” her press commitments for the movie.

When the world premiere rolled around at the Venice Film Festival in September, Florence decided against attending the press conference — something that was initially put down to scheduling conflicts. But as the press conference got underway, Florence decided to post a shady — and now iconic — video of herself wandering the Italian streets with an Aperol Spritz. And when everyone took to the red carpet later that day, the awkwardness was palpable, as Olivia and Florence were separated by their castmates in every photograph.