Lisa Rinna Confirmed That Scott Disick Being Exposed For Sending DMs Dragging Kourtney Kardashian To Her Ex Played A Part In Amelia Hamlin's Decision To End Their Relationship
Lisa is setting the record straight on what went down between Scott and Amelia after signs that the pair had split began to surface in the days following Scott's leaked DM drama.
What with leaked DMs, his ex's engagement, and a breakup of his own, it has certainly been a hectic few months for Scott Disick.
In case you missed it, Scott and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin called it quits last month after less than a year of dating.
And after a lot of speculation that the split was caused by Scott's leaked DMs, which surfaced just days earlier, Lisa Rinna — Amelia's mom — is here to set the record straight.
But first, here's a quick summary of Scott and Amelia's relationship timeline just in case you need a reminder.
The two were first linked in late 2020 after they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party in October — just two months after it was reported that Scott had split from his last girlfriend, Sofia Richie.
And aside from the constant speculation about Scott's close relationship with his ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three children — Scott and Amelia's romance was surrounded by a ton of other controversy, largely centered on their 18-year age gap.
In fact, Amelia's mom, Lisa — who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — didn't shy away from the debate and was very vocal about her disapproval of Amelia's relationship with Scott.
During an episode of RHOBH, Lisa gave her thoughts on the age difference, explaining that she initially assumed the pair were ~just friends~ until Amelia confirmed that they were an item by sending her a photo of the two of them frolicking on the beach.
"It's a what-the-fuck moment," she said of receiving the message. "You’re like, 'What the fuck?' She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids."
"We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it," Lisa said to her fellow housewives on the show. "Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, 'Welp...'? I’ve done nothing, in other words, because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it."
And in a more recent episode of RHOBH, Lisa joked about her secret wish that Amelia would get together with Harry Styles, explaining that she'd be happy if her other daughter were to marry her current boyfriend, but she couldn't say the same about Amelia and Scott.
"I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point," she said of her daughters' relationship statuses. "Okay. Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the fuck is it Scott Disick?”
Which brings us to Amelia and Scott's eventual split.
So, you may recall that Scott recently got caught up in a scandal involving some leaked DMs between him and one of Kourtney's other exes, Younes Bendjima.
In late August, Younes — who dated Kourtney on and off between 2016 and 2018 — publicly exposed Scott for mocking Kourtney's PDA with her new beau, Travis Barker.
The leaked exchange between the two began when Scott — in an apparent attempt to start a conversation and vent about their mutual ex — sent Younes a picture of Kourtney straddling Travis on an inflatable boat in Italy.
"Yo is this chick ok!????" Scott wrote alongside the photograph of Kourtney and Travis. "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."
However, perhaps to Scott's surprise, Younes decided against joining in and criticizing Kourtney. He instead responded, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy," adding “ PS: i aint your bro.”
And if the messages themselves weren't awkward enough, Younes decided to publicly expose Scott's comments about Kourtney by sharing the conversation to his Instagram story with a scathing comment: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."
The DM drama also must have been pretty uncomfortable for Scott's girlfriend at the time, Amelia, given that the content of Scott's messages basically confirmed what many were already thinking: Kourtney was still very much on Scott's mind after he had desperately tried to win her back last year.
And so — perhaps unsurprisingly — in the days after the leaked DMs surfaced, both parties began dropping hints that they had parted ways.
Scott kicked things off by posting a shot of a dark and empty patio on Instagram with the caption "Lifes a real beach."
And things certainly weren't looking good when Amelia quickly followed up by sharing a pointed image of a woman wearing a T-shirt branded with the words "Don't you have a Girlfriend?"
So, while it wasn't initially clear what Scott and Amelia's cryptic posts were really trying to say, along came Lisa to shed some much needed light on the situation.
Just two hours after Amelia posted her "Don't you have a Girlfriend?" Instagram story, Lisa joined the party to share a photo of none other than Harry Styles.
Given Lisa's previous comments about her wish for Amelia to leave Scott and end up with Harry, fans were quick to calculate that the captionless post was Lisa's own way of confirming the breakup.
And to silence any doubters, Lisa then dropped the biggest hint of them all, agreeing with one Instagram user who commented on the post, "Manifestation WORKS!!"
So, with all the breakup hints surfacing very shortly after Scott's leaked DM scandal, many fans concluded that that had been the cause of the split.
And now, Lisa has entered the chat once again to set the record straight on what really went down between Scott and Amelia.
Speaking during part two of the RHOBH reunion, which aired last night, Lisa gave some candid insight into the breakup, revealing that Amelia made the decision "on her own."
When Andy Cohen asked whether it was Scott or Amelia that pulled the plug on the relationship, Lisa said simply, "I think you just have to read the press — Amelia did."
After confirming that she was indeed glad about the split, Lisa went on to reveal that, while there were other contributing factors, Scott's leaked DMs did in fact influence the breakup.
“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” she added in response to Andy's question about the DMs. "There's never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal.”
And now, nearly two months on, it seems that Amelia is getting over things pretty quickly, hitting the runway for Fashion Month and generally minding her business.
In fact — in what feels like a full-circle moment — Amelia even showed some support for Kourtney this weekend, dropping a like on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram post celebrating her sister's engagement to Travis Barker.
So, it remains to be seen whether or not Amelia has plans to hit up Harry Styles anytime soon. But in the meantime, we can be sure that Lisa Rinna will keep us well informed on the matter.
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.