Kylie Jenner Told Jennifer Lawrence That She And Jordyn Woods “Never Fully Cut Each Other Off” After The Cheating Scandal

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence in a new interview.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

In a new interview with Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner gave brand new insight on what really went down between her and Jordyn Woods.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

For a quick refresher, Kylie and Jordyn were longtime besties after first meeting as teenagers through their mutual friend, Jaden Smith.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Chesnot / WireImage

Like many KarJenner BFFs, Jordyn quickly became a part of the family’s inner circle, even attending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Italian wedding in 2014.

Years later, Jordyn actually started living in Kylie’s home permanently to support her bestie when she became a mom to Stormi back in 2018.

It was only a year after this milestone in February 2019 that Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship was changed forever when rumors surfaced that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn at a house party.

Closeup of Tristan Thompson
Joseph Okpako / WireImage

Of course, this wasn’t the first — or the last — time that Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé. However, this scandal became huge news thanks to the fact that it was centered around Kylie’s older sister and closest friend.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

At the time, Jordyn was prompted to speak out on the cheating allegations during an episode of Red Table Talk, in which she confirmed that she and Tristan kissed, but nothing else.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

In the same interview, she tearfully denied being a “home-wrecker” and claimed that she had attempted to apologize privately to Khloé, who she expressed sympathy for.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
Facebook Watch / Red Table Talk

“She doesn’t deserve this, either,” Jordyn said of Khloé. “The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love.”

Jordyn Woods and Jada Pinkett Smith
Facebook Watch / Red Table Talk

What’s more, Jordyn also claimed she was “not the reason” Khloé and Tristan’s relationship ended, which prompted Khloé to lash out on social media, disputing that this was the case.

Twitter: @khloekardashian

After Khloé made her stance on the situation clear, it wasn’t long before the rest of the KarJenners followed suit by distancing themselves from Jordyn — all except for Kylie.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Caught in the middle of the scandal, Kylie actually remained quiet on the topic for quite some time. Although in 2021, she confirmed that they were no longer friends, saying that the demise of their relationship was an “overnight thing.”

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

So, while Khloé and Tristan were able to patch things up, the same couldn’t be said for Kylie and Jordyn, who publicly kept their distance from one another for years to come — that was until this summer, when the pair were photographed leaving an LA sushi restaurant in July.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

This was the first time Jordyn and Kylie were seen together in four years since the cheating scandal unfolded, and in the months since, they’ve made it clear that they’re friendly again by being seen shopping together, too.

Closeup of Kylie and Jordyn
@KylieJenner / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

And while neither have publicly spoken about the reunion since it happened, Jennifer Lawrence stepped in and decided to quiz Kylie on the topic while interviewing the mogul for a recent magazine cover.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“Obviously, there was a huge trauma many years ago, but we’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn again,” Jennifer said, going on to ask: “How is that? How did that happen? What up?”

Closeup of Kylie and Jordyn
Michael Stewart / WireImage

In response, Kylie began by revealing that — despite her previous admission that their friendship ended “overnight” — she and Jordyn never officially cut contact with one another.

Closeup of Jordyn and Kylie
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” she said, before giving some insight into how their public reunion came about.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
Axelle / FilmMagic

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don’t want to hide anymore,” she revealed.

Kris and Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn Woods
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Reflecting on the cheating scandal, Kylie made it clear that any family drama is firmly in the past, and that having some space from each other wound up being for the best.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

“There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” she said. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen

If you’ve been watching this season of The Kardashians, you’ll know that Kylie echoed these comments during a recent sit-down conversation with Tristan, in which the two recalled how his mistakes impacted both Kylie and Jordyn, as well as Khloé.

“I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her,” Kylie told Tristan, adding that she and Jordyn would “probably still be living together” had the ordeal not put a strain on their friendship.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Hulu / Disney+

“I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her,” she added. “But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool, like, we still talk and catch up. We’re good.”

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Hulu / Disney+

You can read Kylie’s full interview with Jennifer Lawrence here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer