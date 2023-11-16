Here’s All The New Details We Learned About The Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Four Years Later

Four years after the cheating scandal that ended Kylie's friendship with Jordyn, Tristan has attempted to clear the air with Kylie.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

In this week’s installment of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson took center stage as he set out on a quest to mend his relationships with Khloé Kardashian’s sisters after his years of repeated infidelity.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

At the top of the episode, Tristan sat down with Khloé to explain that after seeking therapy, he’s finally in a place where he can “own up” to his mistakes and start making amends with the people he hurt.

Tristan warming up for the Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

“I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it’s important for me to go down the line and speak to everyone,” he told Khloé. “And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them.”

Hulu / Disney+

The two then got into a discussion about the family members he still needed to clear the air with, as Khloé noted he’d already had “private” talks with Kim, Kris, and Rob.

Tristan walking behind Kim
Bellocqimages / GC Images

“At different times I’ve talked to Kylie and Kourt, and I know you’ve been wanting to talk with them,” she said. “I know for a while they just didn’t want to, or weren’t ready, or had their own stuff going on in their lives. But I know now they’re willing to talk.”

Hulu / Disney+

Of course, Kylie’s relationship with Tristan was left irretrievably damaged after he cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods back in 2019.

Kylie and Jordyn
Chesnot / WireImage

In case you need a reminder, Kylie and Jordyn were the best of friends after first meeting as teenagers. The pair were so close that they cemented their friendship by getting “married” in 2017, and the following year, Jordyn memorably moved in with Kylie after she welcomed baby Stormi.

By 2019, Jordyn was deeply embedded in the KarJenner fold — which is why the internet nearly broke when reports surfaced that she and Tristan had hooked up while he was still with Khloé.

Michael Stewart / WireImage

If you’re struggling to keep track of Tristan’s escapades, this wasn’t the first time he'd been accused of cheating on Khloé. However, the fact that Kylie’s BFF was involved meant the scandal took on a life of its own.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen

At the time, Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story, claiming that she and Tristan kissed but went no further. She said she attempted to apologize privately to Khloé after the news broke, and denied being a “home-wrecker.”

Close-up of Jordyn with Jada Pinkett Smith at the table
Facebook Watch

“The last thing I wanted to do was be that person,” she said, emphasizing that she’s “not the reason” Khloé and Tristan’s relationship ended. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love.”

Facebook Watch

This prompted Khloé to lash out at Jordyn on Twitter — now known as X — accusing her of lying.

Close-up of Khloé at a media event
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” she posted soon after the interview premiered. “If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Twitter: @khloekardashian

After this, it became abundantly clear that Jordyn had been axed from the family’s inner circle, notably losing her friendship with Kylie, who didn’t speak out on the topic for some time after and has always kept her comments on the situation pretty minimal.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Needless to say, Khloé and Tristan eventually got back together. However, Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was the ultimate casualty of the scandal.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Secndnture

So fast-forward to today, and Tristan appears to be ready to make amends with Kylie over the whole ordeal.

Tristan on the basketball court
Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

Speaking to Khloé ahead of his conversation with Kylie in this week’s episode, Tristan said, “If someone told me, ‘Do you think Kylie misses Jordyn?’ I’d say probably so. I feel bad about that.”

Hulu / Disney+

Looking back on the cheating scandal, Tristan unsurprisingly said he has regrets about the way it played out with Jordyn, who is six years his junior.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Femme It Forward/Give Her FlowHERS

“I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like as the older person, you know? The elder statesman,” he reflected.

Hulu / Disney+

Having established a plan, Khloé subsequently debriefed with Kylie and let her know to expect a conversation with Tristan.

Hulu / Disney+

“There doesn’t have to be closure,” Khloé reassured her sister, “but how can there ever be any form of progress if no one's willing to talk?”

Hulu / Disney+

After previously saying she thought his actions were “unforgivable,” Kylie responded by telling Khloé that she’s “cool with Tristan” and is open to talking more with him.

Hulu / Disney+

“It’s confusing for me because I actually really like Tristan as a person,” she said, adding that there’s a “sense of distrust.” She went on: “I just want the best for you, and I think that you deserve the world.”

Hulu / Disney+

So Tristan eventually headed over to Kylie’s, where the two engaged in a “long-overdue” discussion about the scandal.

Hulu / Disney+

Tristan started by acknowledging that Kylie, perhaps more than anyone, was deeply affected by his actions, saying that she lost a “sister” in Jordyn.

James Devaney / GC Images

“I know how much she meant to your life, and your guys’ connection was, you know, two peas in a pod,” he said. “So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

Taking “100%” responsibility for the situation, Tristan said, “I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it.”

Disney+

“The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a fucking idiot, and just being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that,” he said. “Life is so short, and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, it’s like, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

Hulu / Disney+

In response, Kylie thanked Tristan for his apology before giving some insight into the intensity of her and Jordyn’s friendship pre-scandal.

Vivien Killilea

“I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her,” she said before implying that the sudden break in their friendship actually worked out for the best for both of them.

Hulu / Disney+

“We would’ve probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her,” she said. “But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool, like, we still talk and catch up. We’re good.”

After hearing that Kylie and Jordyn are now back in contact, Tristan asked Kylie to pass on his apologies, saying, “She went through a lot during that time too.”

Robin L Marshall / WireImage

If you’ve been keeping up with Kylie’s private life, you’ll know that she and Jordyn publicly reunited earlier this summer, stepping out together for the first time since their friendship ended four years ago.

At this time, there was a lot of speculation about the nature of Jordyn’s relationship with Khloé, particularly after Khloé publicly blasted her online. And in this week’s episode, Khloé cleared the air on her part, confirming that things between her and Jordyn are “good.”

Hulu / Disney+

“I have forgiven Jordyn,” Khloé said in her confessional. “Of course I was upset at the time, and we moved on. There’s no bad blood, I've posted on my Instagram stories. But Jordyn and I are good.”

Hulu / Disney+

You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available to stream Nov. 23.

