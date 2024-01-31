For a reminder, Ben and Jen Garner got married in 2005 and announced their split in 2015. In the decade they were together, they welcomed three children: 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina, and Samuel, who’s about to be 12.
Meanwhile, J.Lo is also a mom to 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
So, shortly after Ben and J.Lo tied the knot in July 2022, the singer gave some insight into life as a new family of seven.
“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she said while appearing onToday. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”
“The youngest is 11, so he’s not quite [a teen], but preteen,” she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “The teenage years are tough. They start challenging you and everything. You have this baby for a while and then it’s like your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Get out of my room.’”
And while it sounds like Ben and J.Lo are thriving in their busy new living situation, it’s also become evident that Ben’s amicable relationship with his ex has made it easy for her to be a part of the fun, too.
For example, as recently as Sunday, J.Lo, Ben, and Jen enjoyed a family night out at a school musical performance. They were joined by Seraphina, Samuel, and Emme, and looked to be as smiley as ever as they left the venue.
Now, off the back of their recent family outing, insiders are sharing more insight into their co-parenting dynamics, revealing that the trio are always on the same page when it comes to their kids.
“Jennifer, Jen, and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”
The insider shared that “they communicate rather frequently” when it comes to the kids and their schedules.
“They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the source said. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
Speaking specifically about Ben and Jen, the insider also made it clear that “anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge,” describing their co-parenting relationship as “a copacetic situation all around.”
However, despite their amicable bond, Jen did admit last year that she makes a conscious effort to avoid news stories about the two of them.
“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told Stellar magazine last April. “It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us… I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”