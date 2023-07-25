Gigi Hadid Showed Support For Zayn Malik Weeks After He Opened Up About The “Respectful” And “Amicable” Way They Dealt With Her Mom’s Allegations Against Him In 2021

Amid his big return to music, it looks like Zayn has Gigi in his corner.

Ellen Durney
Gigi Hadid isn’t hiding her support for Zayn Malik.

Closeup of Gigi Hadid
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

As you probably know, Gigi and Zayn were once one of the internet’s most beloved — and private — couples. The pair dated on-and-off for six years, and in September 2020, they welcomed a daughter together, named Khai.

Closeup of Zayn and Gigi
Mike Coppola / Getty

Soon after Khai’s first birthday, Gigi and Zayn’s relationship came to an abrupt end following reports of a physical altercation between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother.

Closeup of Yolanda Hadid
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

For context, on Oct. 28, 2021, Zayn issued a public statement explaining that he’d had an “argument” with an unnamed member of Gigi’s family “several weeks” earlier after they’d apparently entered his home while Gigi was out of town.

Zayn and Gigi walking their baby down the street
Raymond Hall / GC Images

A matter of minutes after his statement went live on his Twitter account, TMZ published reports of an altercation between Zayn and Yolanda, including an additional statement from the One Direction star in which he “adamantly” denied “striking Yolanda” and urged her to “reconsider her false allegations.”

Closeup of Yolanda and Gigi Hadid
Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Ultimately, it was confirmed that Zayn had filed a “no contest” plea to four counts of harassment, which meant that he wouldn’t fight the charges in court.

Closeup of Zayn
Raymond Hall / GC Images

After all this was made public, it came as no surprise to hear that Zayn and Gigi had decided to end their relationship. Although, in the time since, the exes appear to have maintained a strong coparenting relationship as they continue to raise Khai.

Most recently, Gigi subtly showed support for Zayn — who returned to the public eye earlier this month with the release of his first solo single in two years, “Love Like This” — by dropping a like on his last Instagram post.

In the captionless photograph, which he shared to his page on Monday, Zayn appears shirtless with his back to the camera, seated in front of a red piano — perhaps a hint at more music to come.

Gigi’s show of support comes just two weeks after Zayn sat for a rare interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which he opened up about music, fatherhood, and, notably, the incident with Yolanda that was believed to have been the catalyst for his and Gigi’s split.

Closeup of Gigi and Zayn
Robert Kamau / GC Images

Marking his first major interview in six years, Zayn explained to host Alex Cooper that he chose to not fight Yolanda’s allegations in order to avoid bringing unwanted attention to their family.

Closeup of Zayn and Gigi
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened, too, and that’s all I really cared about,” he said of the September 2021 incident. “If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, y’know?”

Closeup of Zayn
youtu.be / Spotify

He added that he “wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth” with Yolanda, largely for Khai’s benefit.

Closeup of Yolanda Hadid
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was… There was no point,” Zayn went on. “I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said.”

Closeup of Zayn
youtu.be / Spotify

In the same interview, he talked about raising Khai, and confirmed that he and Gigi share 50% custody.

“I’m super full on, like, hands on with my child every chance I can be. If I could get 60% [custody], I would have it,” he said. “When I’m with her, I don’t work at all. I just spend a full day with her doing things that she wants to do like painting, Play-Doh, this, that, go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo. We just have fun.”

You can listen to Zayn’s full interview here.

