Here’s How Britney Spears Is Really Feeling About Being Single After Her Divorce From Sam Asghari

As I’m sure you know, 2023 was a pretty massive year for celebrity breakups, and Britney is just one of many A-listers currently navigating a new phase of independence post-split.
If you’re a fan of Britney’s, you’ll know that Sam played a major part in her life after they started officially dating in 2017.
He served as a solid support system during the latter years of her conservatorship, with reports claiming that Britney leaned “on him for everything” while they fought tirelessly for the end of the legal arrangement in 2021.
Speaking to People magazine during this time, Sam said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”
He added, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”
The pair were married in June 2022, exchanging vows in front of around 60 guests at their home in Thousand Oaks, California.
However, the union only lasted for 14 months before Sam filed to divorce Britney in August of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Shortly after his filing, Sam issued a statement commemorating the six years they spent as a couple, writing, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”
And four months later, Britney is reflecting on single life now that she’s without her “rock.”
“It’s so weird being single,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend, going on to discuss how her breakup has encouraged her to reevaluate her relationship with herself.
“I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all,” she wrote. “I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve.”
Declaring that she hopes to make a change to this aspect of her personality, Britney vowed to start being more “selfish with [her] life.”
“I have to make time to stop and look around to reevaluate myself and say is this good for me,” she wrote. “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things.”
“The way I live my life is mine,” she added. “I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”
Aside from her divorce, 2023 has otherwise been a pretty successful year for Britney, with the release of her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.