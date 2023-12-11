Here’s How Britney Spears Is Really Feeling About Being Single After Her Divorce From Sam Asghari

Sam filed to divorce Britney in August after 14 months of marriage.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Britney Spears has opened up about how she’s adjusting to single life after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Close-up of Britney at a media event
C Flanigan / FilmMagic

As I’m sure you know, 2023 was a pretty massive year for celebrity breakups, and Britney is just one of many A-listers currently navigating a new phase of independence post-split.

Close-up of Britney smiling
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Britney’s, you’ll know that Sam played a major part in her life after they started officially dating in 2017.

Close-up of Britney and Sam smiling at a media event
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He served as a solid support system during the latter years of her conservatorship, with reports claiming that Britney leaned “on him for everything” while they fought tirelessly for the end of the legal arrangement in 2021.

Close-up of Sam at a media event
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

Speaking to People magazine during this time, Sam said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

Close-up of Britney and Sam sitting together and smiling at a media event
J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

He added, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Close-up of Britney and Sam smiling at a media event
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

So when her conservatorship was terminated in November that year and they were finally able to get married, Sam and Britney didn’t wait too long to tie the knot.

Close-up of Britney and Sam
Axelle / FilmMagic

The pair were married in June 2022, exchanging vows in front of around 60 guests at their home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Close-up of Britney and Sam sitting in an audience and looking at each other
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

However, the union only lasted for 14 months before Sam filed to divorce Britney in August of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Close-up of Sam with foliage behind him
Robin L. Marshall / WireImage

Shortly after his filing, Sam issued a statement commemorating the six years they spent as a couple, writing, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Close-up of Sam at a media event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

And four months later, Britney is reflecting on single life now that she’s without her “rock.”

Close-up of Britney at a media event
Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

“It’s so weird being single,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend, going on to discuss how her breakup has encouraged her to reevaluate her relationship with herself.

Close-up of Britney smiling at a media event
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all,” she wrote. “I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Close-up of Britney standing at a standing microphone and clasping her hands
Image Group LA / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Declaring that she hopes to make a change to this aspect of her personality, Britney vowed to start being more “selfish with [her] life.”

Close-up of Britney and Sam sitting together in the audience at a sports event
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

“I have to make time to stop and look around to reevaluate myself and say is this good for me,” she wrote. “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things.”

Close-up of Britney smiling
Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

“The way I live my life is mine,” she added. “I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

Close-up of Britney performing onstage
Isaac Brekken

Aside from her divorce, 2023 has otherwise been a pretty successful year for Britney, with the release of her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

Close-up of Britney standing onstage in a long-sleeved turtleneck minidress
Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

The book — which sold more than 1 million copies in the US in its first week — includes a number of unflattering references to Britney’s past relationships with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

Britney and Justin at a media event
Denise Truscello / WireImage

However, she only had praise for Sam, calling him “a gift from God.”

Britney looking at Sam
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is,” Britney writes at one point in the book, recalling that she was “instantly smitten” by him. “I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God.”

Close-up of Sam smiling at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

Topics in this article

Skip to footer