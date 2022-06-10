Here’s Everything We Know About Britney Spears’s Fairy Tale–Inspired Wedding To Sam Asghari, Including All The Celebs Who Attended

From a custom Versace gown to a Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage, it sounds like the fairy tale ceremony was fit for a pop princess.

By

After being denied the right to wed during her nearly 14-year conservatorship, Britney Spears is free, and she’s just tied the knot!

J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

Several outlets report that the singer and her longtime partner, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, exchanged vows in front of 60 guests at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The newlyweds — who’ve been together since 2016 — announced their engagement back in September. Since then, they’ve made no secret of their excitement to finally get married, with insiders revealing that Spears had been envisioning the big day for nine months prior.

As anticipation for the wedding began to build across social media on Thursday afternoon, fans were left in shock after reports that Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander had crashed the wedding venue hours before the ceremony was set to commence.

Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears during 2005 BET Awards Afterparty Hosted by Gabrielle Union at After party in Hollywood, California.
Enos Solomon / FilmMagic

Alexander — to whom Spears was married for just 55 hours in 2004 — livestreamed himself trespassing on his ex-wife’s property and walking around the second floor of her home, even briefly capturing footage of event coordinators setting up the altar inside the tent where the wedding took place.

Pop Crave @PopCrave

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into her home and crashes her wedding on Instagram Live: “Where’s Britney? I'm here to crash the wedding.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PopCrave

In the livestream, Alexander can be heard asking for Spears and threatening to “crash” her wedding. He was eventually restrained by security outside the property.

Jason Allen Alexander photographed at the UFC 46-Revenge or Repeat Ultimate Fighting Championship
Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, informed BuzzFeed News that Alexander had been taken into custody, expressing his thanks to “the good work and fast response” of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office who dealt with the incident.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Variety

TMZ reports that Alexander has been charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery relating to an altercation with Spears’ security guards. He remains in custody.

Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears, photographed at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young&#x27;s art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium.
Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spears was apparently “shaken” by the intrusion but eager not to let it ruin her big day.

And as more details began to emerge about the ceremony, it seems that Alexander wasn’t the only one to miss out on an invite.

Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Spears’ parents, Lynn and Jamie, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, were reportedly among those not invited to the ceremony. This comes as little surprise given that the singer has been publicly critical of her family amid the dissolution of her decade-spanning conservatorship.

Britney Spears is joined by her mother, Lynne, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, on a backstage visit to meet the cast after attending a performance of &quot;Hairspray&quot; at the Neil Simon Theater.
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

And despite fans’ speculation that her two sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James — might make a rare appearance to walk their mom down the aisle, it was later confirmed ahead of the ceremony, via the boys’ father, Kevin Federline, that they would be sitting it out.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Federline — whom Spears was married to from 2004 to 2007 — issued a statement through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, saying that, while the boys would not be in attendance, they are “happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

George Pimentel

A source later told Entertainment Tonight that Sean and Jayden were the ones to make the call, alleging that “they preferred not to go” over concerns that the festivities might be too “overwhelming.”

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Spears’ brother, Bryan, was assumed to be the only member of her immediate family in attendance.

Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

On the bright side, the decision not to invite much of her family meant Spears was left with plenty of space to host some of her famous friends.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum — along with Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton — were among the first celebs to be spotted arriving at Spears’ home on Thursday evening.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

As pop culture fans will surely remember, Hilton and Spears spent a lot of time together throughout the early 2000s, so seeing them reunited at Spears’ wedding was certainly special.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Other notable celebs in attendance included Drew Barrymore, Ansel Elgort, Selena Gomez, will.i.am, and Maria Menounos. According to People, Madonna also made an appearance sporting a rainbow-hued dress.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Donatella Versace — who Spears previously confirmed to be the “mastermind” behind her wedding gown — was also spotted making her way to the venue, telling reporters en route that creating the bridal look was “a lot of fun” and “a lot of emotion.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave

Donatella Versace on her way to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding. https://t.co/jkEz8vHNTR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PopCrave

Once the guests were comfortably settled inside the large white tent in which the ceremony took place, the bride reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can't Help Falling in Love.”

As was to be expected, the bride stunned in a custom off-the-shoulder Versace gown, with a high leg slit and a classic white veil. According to Vogue, Spears’ bridal jewelry weighed in at 62 carats in total, and her natural makeup look was created by Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The couple’s home, which doubled up as an intimate venue for the nuptials, was adorned with blush fabrics and an array of pink roses — a key aspect of Spears’ vision for the special day.

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” the pop star told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Making the affair all the more magical, a Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage, which had been photographed arriving outside the venue earlier in the day, was stationed outside.

When the ceremony was over, the guests came together for an epic afterparty where the bride had lined up a further three outfit changes: a black mini dress, a two-toned number, and a final red mini dress — all Versace, Vogue reports.

Isaac Brekken

The couple opted against a first dance and instead invited their guests to take to the floor. Madonna and Selena Gomez joined the bride to dance to the megahit “Toxic” while Paris Hilton and Spears later teamed up for a duet of Hilton’s song “Stars Are Blind.”

J.emilio Flores / Corbis via Getty Images

Hopes are high that it won’t be long before the bride and groom share their own photographs from the fairy-tale-like festivities. In the meantime, you can catch a first glimpse of the couple in Vogue.