Ariana Grande Apparently Hung Out With Ethan Slater, His Estranged Wife, Lilly Jay, And Their Baby “Many Times” Just Three Months Before She Reportedly Began Dating Him

The reports came hours after Ethan’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, broke her silence and said that Ariana was "not a girl's girl."

by
Ellen Durney
Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, broke her silence regarding reports that her ex is dating Ariana Grande, and things are getting a little messy.

Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater pose together for photos at a red carpet media event in front of a floral wall
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

For a quick refresher, on July 17, it was reported that Ariana had separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage. Three days later, news broke that the singer was now dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

A close-up of Ethan smiling for the camera at a media event
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

As far as we know, Ethan and Ari met on the set of the musical movie, which started filming in the UK in December.

Ariana Grande sitting on a couch during an interview
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The news of their rumored romance has gotten a little complicated because, just like Ari, Ethan also recently ended his marriage to Lilly.

The estranged couple smile for photos on the red carpet
Monica Schipper / WireImage

Lilly and Ethan apparently met in high school and had been together for 14 years in total. Last August, they welcomed a baby boy together.

The estranged couple inside a media event mingling with others
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Several sources have adamantly claimed that Ethan and Ari started dating “months ago” when both parties were newly single, with reports suggesting that Ariana and Dalton had been separated since January.

Close-up of Ariana on The Voice
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We don’t know for sure when Ethan and Lilly ended their four-year marriage, but it was confirmed yesterday that he officially filed for divorce earlier this week in New York.

Ethan holds a microphone as he speaks during a sit-down interview
Rob Kim / Getty Images

And now, if there’s one thing that is abundantly clear, it’s that Lilly certainly isn’t happy about the way things have been handled.

Ethan and Lilly at a media event
Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

Yesterday, after a slew of reports claiming that she is “devastated” and felt “blindsided” by Ethan’s new relationship, Lilly publicly slammed Ariana, saying she’s “not a girl’s girl.”

Ariana sits in the stands of a sporting event wearing a baseball cap and holding a cup
Karwai Tang / WireImage

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.”

Ariana at the Grammys in a strapless ballerina-style tulle outfit
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lilly’s criticism of the singer comes amid reports that Ari spent time with Ethan, Lilly, and their baby while Lilly visited the Wicked set in London in April.

The estranged couple smile for a photo outside the Langham hotel before an event
Andrew Toth / Getty Images for the Langham, New York

According to a source, Ariana “hung out” with Lilly and her son “so many times” before she started dating Ethan. She also apparently told Lilly how much she wanted a baby of her own after bonding with her newborn.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Ariana met their baby and even held him,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “They had dinners together in London — and Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn't wait to start a family.”

Close-up of Ariana with her arm raised
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

These reports come after fans noticed that Ariana apparently liked Ethan’s Instagram tribute to Lilly on Mother’s Day two months ago, sparking a conversation about the singer’s history of seemingly breaking up relationships.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande sit side by side
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Despite all this, Lilly expressed that she is keen to move forward with her life, telling TMZ that she is “focused on” raising her son and doing her best to “navigate a spotlight” she’s “never wanted or experienced before.”

Ethan and Lilly at a media event
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“I am asking for privacy and respect as an individual who is not in the entertainment industry and as a mom. I ask to be left alone to rebuild my life and raise the beautiful boy I gave birth to last year,” she added.

Ethan and Lilly at a media event against a floral background
Walter Mcbride / WireImage

Ethan and Ariana have yet to comment on the reports surrounding their rumored romance, though insiders have claimed that he “desperately” hopes to rebuild a strong co-parenting relationship with Lilly for the benefit of their son.

Close-up of Ethan at a media event
Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

