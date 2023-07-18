Ariana Grande’s Ex, Dalton Gomez, Is Apparently Already Dating Again Amid Reports That Their Marriage Ended Over The Pressures Of Her Fame

Reports claim that Dalton Gomez — who is an LA real estate agent — found the pressures of Ariana’s fame and demanding schedule too much to handle.
joe alwyn and dalton gomez when they get with a superstar then get mad when they have to do superstar things https://t.co/pPa3Ach7Ct pic.twitter.com/IWAJg0x1nn— shams (@shamsyls) July 17, 2023
The theme of males downplaying the success of their Woman partner’s is getting old so quickly. How you marry Ariana Grande and surprised that she’s Ariana Grande…?!?! https://t.co/BFyW1OQG1T— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) July 18, 2023
im tired of unknown men dating celebrities to then complain about them being celebrities like come on brother u knew what u were getting into https://t.co/s2a7wrE4l8— janito (@yassnito) July 17, 2023
“due to her celebrity status,” mind you Ariana has been one of the biggest stars for YEARS at this point. Dalton, brother, you knew what you was getting yourself into 😭— steven ❀ // doja’s favorite :) (@arianaunext) July 18, 2023
there’s no way her own husband didn’t understand the magnitude of her celebrity. i don’t believe anything she doesn’t confirm.— ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) July 17, 2023
It’s quite common for men to have this issue. They seek a woman who is attractive or with status, and it eventually becomes the thing they despise. They’ll ignore everything in the beginning just to get the girl.— K. (@kafkaex) July 17, 2023
