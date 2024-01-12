It Looks Like Alabama Barker May Have Just Responded To Shanna Moakler’s Seriously Brutal Comments About Travis Barker And The Kardashians

In an interview this week, Shanna accused Travis and Kourtney of “parental alienation” and said her kids have gotten “caught up” in the Kardashians’ lavish lifestyle.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 18-year-old daughter, has seemingly responded to her mom’s recent comments about the Kardashians.

For context, Travis and Shanna Moakler were married between 2004 and 2008, and in the four years they were together, they had two children: Landon and Alabama. Shanna also has a daughter named Atiana from a previous marriage, and Travis helped raise her too.

Now ages 18, 20, and 24, respectively, Alabama, Landon, and Atiana are moving gradually more into the spotlight — largely because of Travis’s highly publicized relationship with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, which began in 2021.

And while their link to the Kardashians has brought them further into the limelight, it also may have caused some complications between them and their mom.

In case you didn’t know, Shanna has been pretty vocal about her dislike for the Kardashians, previously alleging that Kourtney and Kim “destroyed” her family and “put a wedge” in her relationship with her kids.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” she told Us Weekly back in 2021. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. […] I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

And despite Shanna’s insistence that the Kardashian family are to blame for the rift, both Landon and Alabama have previously hinted that she hasn’t always been the best mom to them, with Landon once describing her as an “absent parent.”

Well, fast-forward to this week, and Shanna is continuing to blame the Kardashians for causing a divide, alleging that her kids have gotten “caught up” in the family’s lavish lifestyle.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV, and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” she said in an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast this week.

“They’re buying them Prada and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff,” she went on. “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. … My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’s. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

Making her thoughts clear, Shanna described the Kardashians as “disgusting” and claimed that she “removed” herself so that “they couldn’t bond” with her kids over “hating” her.

Implying that she’s still estranged from her children, she added, “Go do what you guys need to do, and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait.”

In the same interview, Shanna also threw serious shade at Travis and Kourtney, whom she accused of “parental alienation,” saying that her ex always wanted to one-up her by being “the ‘super dad.’”

“‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win,’” she said of Travis. “Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

And now, after all that messiness, it seems that Alabama is subtly responding to her mom’s comments.

On Thursday — a day after the podcast interview dropped — Alabama shared a cryptic Instagram story, seemingly about distancing herself from people who constantly let her down.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals, your life will become so much better,” the post read. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Of course, we can’t know for sure if the post is actually directed at Shanna — though this certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Alabama has used her Instagram story to criticize her mom.

In May 2021, shortly after Shanna told TMZ that she and her kids were “alienated from each other” because of Kourtney, Alabama hit back by claiming that her mom had “never completely been in [her] life.”

“Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” the teenager wrote on Instagram at the time. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

And while Atiana has stayed quiet about the drama, Landon seems to have echoed similar thoughts, notably saying in an episode of The Kardashians that Kourtney filled a void in his life since becoming his stepmom.

“You look out for me like a mother and always have had my back,” he said in an emotional speech at Travis and Kourtney’s 2022 wedding. “I really think you have filled the empty spot in my heart so well and have shown me great morals that have taught me so much.”

Amid all of this, Travis and Kourtney haven’t directly responded. The pair recently welcomed a new baby together, and a source told People magazine that they “don’t pay attention to what Shanna’s doing.”

