Shanna Moakler Just Called Out Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Again, And This Time It’s Seriously Brutal
“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye,” Shanna said of her kids’ relationship with the KarJenners. “I don’t have the money to do that.”
For a quick refresher, Travis and Shanna got married in 2004, but split four years later. They briefly got back together in 2009, although the pair soon parted ways for good.
While they were together, Shanna and Travis welcomed two children, Alabama and Landon, who are now aged 18 and 20. Shanna also has a 24-year-old daughter named Atiana, whom Travis helped raise and is still incredibly close with.
If you’re a fan of the Kardashians, you’ll know that Shanna hasn’t held back from sharing her thoughts on Travis’s relationship with Kourtney, which officially began in 2021.
From alleging that Kourtney “destroyed” her family, to shading their “weird” marriage, Shanna has made it very clear that she’s skeptical of Travis and Kourtney — particularly when it comes to her kids.
However, Shanna has claimed that the rift in her relationship with her kids is down to Kourtney and her sisters.
“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” she told Us Weekly in May 2021. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine… I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”
And now, in a new podcast interview, Shanna has alleged that Travis and Kourtney have been purposefully trying to one-up her as a parent.
“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” she said on the Jan. 10 episode of the Dumb Blondepodcast.
“‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win,’” she said of Travis. “Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”
Speaking about the Kardashians and Jenners more explicitly, Shanna described them as “disgusting” and doubled down on her belief that they caused the rift between her and her kids.
“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” she said, alleging that her children were “enamored” by the glamorous KarJenner lifestyle.
“Fuck you, that family,” Shanna said, adding: “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”
“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff,” she continued. “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. … My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”
Shanna didn’t speak directly about the current nature of her relationship with her children. Although, she did say she loves them “unconditionally,” even if they aren’t on the best terms.
“Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” she said. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”