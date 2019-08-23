Incoming: Hot World Summer

We’re living through a climate emergency right now — we just aren’t paying attention

Let’s put a few stories you’ve been hearing recently together: Greenland’s ice sheets are melting, record-setting fires are blazing from the Arctic to the Amazon, and this past July was the world’s hottest month...ever.

In short, we are, right now, in the midst of long-predicted catastrophes. From July 30 to Aug. 3, about 55 billion tons of ice melted and ran off from Greenland, and 90% of its surface felt temperatures above freezing. NASA called it a “major melting event.”

The Arctic sea ice covering the ocean in July was the lowest ever seen in 29 years of satellite measurement. That’s to say nothing of the record number of wildfires in the Arctic this year — more than 100 long-lived ones this summer.

At the same time, the Amazon is burning and Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research is reporting a record of nearly 73,000 fires this year, up 80% from last year. Deforestation for cattle ranches appears to be a major factor.

If these numbers seem overwhelming, that’s part of the point: it’s starting to become a form of journalistic malpractice not to communicate the stakes of the catastrophes the planet is experiencing. Read about our current climate emergency.

Trump has returned 35,000 asylum-seekers to Mexico. Now the country is pushing back.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration introduced the Migration Protection Protocols policy, which forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico as their cases are processed in the US — a system that can take months or years to complete.

It appears in recent weeks, however, Mexican immigration officials have scuttled some of those plans by implementing caps on the number of people that can be returned to the country.

The move comes after more than 35,000 people were returned under the program since its inception.

SNAPSHOTS

The US Justice Department sent immigration judges a white nationalist blog with anti-Semitic attacks. Earlier this week, the Justice Department’s morning briefing to all immigration court employees included a link to an article posted on a white nationalist website that “directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs.”

Facebook said it would give detailed data to academics. They’re still waiting. In 2018, Facebook announced that it would share crucial data that would help academics “better understand the broader impact of social media on democracy.” Academics are still on hold, waiting for the data.

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye is being dragged for defending Sean Spicer, his Dancing With The Stars castmate. Brown, the culture guru on Netflix's Queer Eye, is being criticized for defending the former White House press secretary who repeatedly lied to the public on behalf of President Donald Trump.