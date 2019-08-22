We’re Living Through A Climate Emergency Right Now. We Just Aren’t Paying Attention.

Greenland's ice is melting, record fires are blazing from the Arctic to the Amazon, and July was the world's hottest month ever.

As climate change continues to roll along, the world is watching weather-related records fall, and long predicted catastrophes take place. Here's a look at the mess we're in right now.

Ice sheets are melting in Greenland and the Arctic. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

NASA called it a "major melting event." A European heat wave scorched Greenland at the end of July, records for melting surface ice fell there, according to the National Snow & Ice Data Center. From July 30 to August 3, about 55 billion tons melted and ran off from Greenland, more than twice the average of past decades, and 90% of its surface felt temperatures above freezing. On the plus side, 2019 is not looking likely to beat the loss from 2012, the record year for total ice melt from Greenland and the wider Arctic. Ice loss from Greenland is a bigger worry for coastlines worldwide than floating sea ice because it contributes to sea level rise. Nevertheless, it's worth noting the Arctic sea ice extent was the lowest ever seen in July in 29 years of satellite measurement.

Arctic wildfires are breaking records. Lance King / Getty Images A wildfire in Alaska.

Along with melting ice, the Arctic is also seeing record numbers of wildfires, more than 100 long-lived ones this summer, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. Often ignited by burning peat deposits, they released more than 50 megatons of carbon into the atmosphere in June, more than such fires released in total over the preceding eight years

Most severe in Alaska and Siberia, the fires are unusual in flaring up in June, ahead of the heart of the wildfire season. "Arctic wildfires are especially worrisome as particulate matter is more likely to settle on icy areas," noted the weather service, in a statement. "This darkens the ice, leading to sunlight being absorbed rather than reflected, which could exacerbate global warming."

Record fires are scorching the Amazon. Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Smoke billows during a fire in the Amazon rainforest

While the world fiddles, the Amazon is burning, with Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reporting a record of nearly 73,000 fires this year, up 80% from last year. Deforestation, with ranchers clearing a forest appears to be a big culprit, and NASA is still taking a wait and see approach to declaring the loss a historic one. That's bad news from a climate change perspective because the Amazon soaks up a lot of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, from the air when it is expanding, and sends a lot of it into the air when it is burning.

The fires in the Amazon were likely set intentionally, to clear land for cattle grazing. That’s right, this is happening for beef. https://t.co/CmtZW1bOhs

The fires are bad enough to send smoke over cities such as Sao Paulo and several Brazilian states, as seen from space. “This is without any question one of only two times that there have been fires like this,” National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Thomas Lovejoy told that magazine. The slashing of the rainforest was a feared consequence of the election of a Brazilian government hostile to reining in logging.

Summer heatwaves smashed more records. Bertrand Guay / AFP / Getty Images People cool off and sunbathe at the Trocadero Fountains in Paris in July.