Trump Said Rex Tillerson Was "Dumb As A Rock" After The Former Diplomat Called Him "Undisciplined"

President Donald Trump lashed out at his former secretary of state, calling Rex Tillerson stupid and lazy after the former top diplomat said the commander-in-chief was "undisciplined" and prone to ideas that were against the law.

"Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him," Trump tweeted Friday of the current secretary of state. "His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!"

The tweet came after Tillerson spoke with CBS journalist Bob Schieffer in Houston on Thursday, saying that working for Trump proved very different from his experience in the oil industry.

“What was challenging for me coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented ExxonMobil corporation,” Tillerson said, was “to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things, but rather just kind of says, ‘This is what I believe.’”

Tillerson also said Trump acted on his instincts, which can come across as impulsiveness.



The pair never met in person until the day Trump asked him to be secretary of state.