People Had Some Things To Say About Rex Tillerson's Response To A Report That He Called Trump A "Moron"
"Rex Tillerson to give a statement. For moron this, let's go live to..."
Good morning, everyone.
Rex Tillerson gave a statement on Wednesday following a report by NBC News that he called Trump a "moron," and that he considered leaving the administration. In his press conference, he denied that he ever considered leaving the State Department.
He did not expressly deny that he called President Trump a "moron."
When asked directly about the moron report, he said: "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that, this is what I do not understand about Washington."
Leading up to the statement, some people couldn't help but wonder:
Others had some things to say about the reported "moron," comment.
A lot of people thought there was some coercion behind the statement, and compared the footage to a hostage video.
For this person it was the height of sadness.
Scary!
The best thing to come from this? Puns.
It's Wednesday!
