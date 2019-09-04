Scarlett Johansson Said She “Loves” And “Believes” Woody Allen

Since the #MeToo movement began, a number of actors have come forward to say they regret working with Woody Allen, but one prominent star is standing by the director: Scarlett Johansson.

“I love Woody,” Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”



Allen has long been accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child — a claim he has always vehemently denied. At the height of the #MeToo movement in December 2017, Farrow wrote a piece for the Los Angeles Times in which she called on stars supporting the movement to explain their associations with Allen. The piece prompted a number of Hollywood figures — including Colin Firth, Marion Cotillard, Timothée Chalamet, and Ellen Page — said they wouldn’t work with him again.

But Johansson — who starred in Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Scoop (2006), and Match Point (2005), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe — said she would have no qualms about working with him again.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she said. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”